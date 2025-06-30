Huntington Beach City Council meetings return to City Hall

Huntington Beach City Council will return to the Huntington Beach Civic Center for its weekly meetings.

Huntington Beach City Council meetings are returning to City Hall starting with the meeting on Tuesday night, July 1, as infrastructure updates to council chambers have been completed.

Council meetings have been held at the theater in the Central Library since April.

For those who can’t attend in person, the meetings will continue to be available to live on Huntington Beach’s Facebook, X and YouTube pages, along with local cable channel HBTV3.

Sign-ups for public comment will begin in person 30 minutes before the start of the study session, closed session or regular meeting, whichever occurs first. Tuesday’s meeting has a closed session set for 4:30 p.m., with the regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. City Hall is located at 2000 Main St.