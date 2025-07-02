Huntington Beach to explore moving International Surfing Museum

Ricky Blake shows some of the artwork reflecting the image and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku at a new International Surfing Museum exhibit last year.

Huntington Beach’s International Surfing Museum, established in 1987 by Ann Beasley and Natalie Kotsch, has been a mainstay downtown on Olive Avenue since 1990.

But the museum could be moving a bit north as part of a merger with the Main Street branch of the Huntington Beach Public Library.

The City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday night to direct staff to evaluate the feasibility of locating the surfing museum within some underutilized space in the library.

The item was brought forward by Mayor Pro Tem Casey McKeon, Mayor Pat Burns and Councilwoman Gracey Van Der Mark after the International Surfing Museum approached the city asking for more space to display larger surfboards, some dating back to the 1930s, along with other archival materials.

Van Der Mark expressed hope that a shared space between the museum and library, along with the Huntington Beach Art Center across the street, could create an art district on the fifth block of Main Street.

“I think actually outgrowing the current facility is a good problem to have,” she said. “We’re trying to find a solution. It is Surf City USA … maybe it’ll be a little destination. Instead of just coming down to the first block to shop, second block to eat, maybe tourists can work their way out there to go to the surf museum and the library, maybe even collaborate with the library and having some reading programs.”

Former pro tour surfer and two-time U.S. Open of Surfing winner Brett Simpson stands with Victoria White’s “Duke” at the International Surfing Museum last year. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

International Surfing Museum executive director Peter “PT” Townend said he has an extensive library of surf magazines and books, along with other relics.

“We’re going to create a study center of surf culture,” said Townend in an interview following Tuesday night’s meeting. “We hope to help with one of the educational institutions, one of the colleges, as part of that.”

Townend added that Mike Adams, a member of the museum’s board of directors, has already sketched out some possible layouts.

“It’s a big step forward, in my opinion, for Surf City,” Townend said. “We need to be bigger and better. We’ve been operating world-class exhibits in a box, and now it’s time to get bigger and better … We might have lost the Olympics, but we’re still Surf City. We want people to come here for the Olympics, to come visit Surf City and see the International Surfing Museum.”

He added that the International Surfing Museum, which debuted an exhibit about Duke Kahanamoku last year, is planning for a 2026 exhibit to honor the 50th anniversary of the World Surf League. Townend, originally from Australia, became the first professional surfing world champion in 1976.

City staff will review the Main Street library branch’s compatibility with the surf museum, operational impacts and required land use entitlements and return to the City Council within 90 days with findings and next steps.

Visit Huntington Beach, the city’s tourism agency, has indicated preliminary support for the move and could help with relocation and operating costs.