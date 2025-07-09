Huntington Beach Planning Commission approves permits for new PCH homes

A lot along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, between 18th Street and 19th Street, could soon be a site of 10 new homes.

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission approved coastal development permits for 10 new homes on Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday night.

The vote was split 4-2, with Chairman Brian Thienes, Vice Chair Brett Bush and Commissioners Ken Babineau and Dominic McGee voting to move the project along. Commissioners Ann Palmer and Tracy Pellman voted against approving the permits.

Irvine-based WJK Development Co. is the developer of the project, which would be built on individual lots on property at 1810 Pacific Coast Highway, between 18th and 19th streets. The site is a former oil/gas production facility.

The 10 homes would each be three stories high, ranging from 3,420 square feet to 4,011 square feet, and would include garages. Four of the homes would include accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

“These fit more into the neighborhood than some kind of high-density development, which I think for the neighbors would be much more problematic and troublesome,” Babineau said. “I like the project. I think it’s well done and well thought out. I’m sympathetic, obviously, to people that have to live next to construction — I’m currently in that situation myself — but I think the alternative with high density, I don’t think any of the current residents would be very happy with that, either.”

A few neighbors attended the meeting to express their opposition to the project. John Mahood, who has been in his house on the first block of 18th Street for more than 30 years, said he plans to appeal Tuesday night’s decision to the City Council.

“Our neighborhood has been developed, finished,” said Mahood, 71, adding that he considers his house to be his retirement home. “We’ve been waiting on this last piece to get done. We actually put up with three years of mitigation on this property. It was two years with the oil company pulling wells, and now these people have been here for a year and a half ... We went along with this until we found out what we were getting.”

He expressed concern that structures planned to be on rooftop decks, accessible via an elevator, would rise higher than the listed 35-foot building height. However, even with the rooftop “doghouse,” as it is called, the project is consistent with the city’s general plan and zoning designations, contract principal planner Wayne Carvalho said.

Grant Keene, representing the developer, reiterated that the plans met all city codes and no variances were requested.

“As a builder, I’m up here, and I’m expected to have a set of codes that I go by,” Keene said. “The comments I’m hearing are basically, you don’t like the codes and those have to be changed, [but] this is what I was given. I’m building exactly to code. It’s simple. I don’t understand how there’s a question at all related to that.”

Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Ken Babineau, right, makes a point during Tuesday nght’s meeting. (Matt Szabo)

Neighbor Xavier Glasper, who also lives on the first block of 18th Street, said that developments keep getting bigger and bigger.

“They are trying to get every piece of profit that they can get out of this, at the neighborhood’s expense,” Glasper said.

Saying he thought the project could have been “a lot more impactful, parking-wise and traffic-wise,” Bush voted in favor of it.

“I think this is a best use. It’s going to look beautiful; I like the design,” he said.

Palmer voted “no,” arguing that the project consisted of four-story buildings, for all intents and purposes, with the additional structures on the rooftops.

“It’s a lovely development, but I would have preferred to see just a little more concern to the character of Huntington Beach as it exists now,” she said.