Waves of patriotism: Old Glory Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor

Leading the Old Glory Boat Parade was Grand Marshal Joe Stapleton, the mayor of Newport Beach, with wife Julie at his side.

Freedom-Family-Fun was the theme this year of the Old Glory Boat Parade that began at the east end of Lido Island and then circumnavigated Newport Harbor on July 4.

The annual parade sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club Post 291 has been a Newport Beach Independence Day tradition for close to 70 years.

Members of the military aboard the VIP catamaran, the Malika, wave to onlookers along the route of the Old Glory Boat Parade. (Susan Hoffman)

With 48 registered vessels of all sizes, from yachts to Duffy boats all decked out in red, white and blue, the participants set out at 1 p.m. for a leisurely cruise led by a harbor patrol boat sounding its horn. The coastal celebration lasted until 3:30 p.m.

A speed boat carries a memorial banner in honor of lifeguard Ben Carlson during the Old Glory Boat parade July 4. (Susan Hoffman)

Leading the parade of decorated boats was the ALYC club boat Valor carrying the grand marshal, Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton. It was followed by boats carrying active duty service members and veterans including the Malika, a large catamaran.

Surf’s up! An electric boat carrying a beach theme cruises Newport Harbor during the Fourth of July Old Glory Boat Parade. (Susan Hoffman)

A small electric boat featuring a giant blow-up hot dog on the roof was so fully adorned with so many beach themed water toys and palm trees one had to look twice to even see that there was a boat in there somewhere.

Three girls paddle a kayak amid boats participating in the Old Glory Boat Parade on Friday, July 4, in Newport Harbor. (Susan Hoffman)

The harbor was a busy place with non-parade boaters navigating the waters in and around the parade route.

Participants in the parade were competing in categories such as Best Decorated, Finest Costumes, Most Creative and the Commodore’s Award. Winners be announced at an awards banquet set for July 20.