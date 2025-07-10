Armed man arrested after freeway chase ends in a Newport Beach front yard

Police early Thursday morning arrested a driver who led authorities on a pursuit from the West Valley area of Los Angeles to Orange County, where he crashed into the front yard of a Newport Beach home. The suspect was allegedly armed.

An alleged armed suspect in a Chevy Silverado, who led police on a chase that spanned two counties and multiple cities, was arrested Thursday in Newport Beach.

The pursuit began when Los Angeles Police Department officers from the West Valley saw the truck at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, ABC7 reported. The suspect led them on a chase that spanned the Hollywood (101) Freeway through Hollywood, into downtown Los Angeles and eventually into Orange County.

ABC7 reported the suspect was speeding down city streets before finally coming to a stop near Kings Place and Cliff Drive, after crashing into the front yard of a residence at 2:30 a.m. Thursday

Video from the scene showed the suspect being loaded into an ambulance from the Newport Beach Fire Department after his arrest.