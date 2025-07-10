Costa Mesa explores code of ethics, conduct for officials and top City Hall staff

The Costa Mesa City Council Tuesday explored adopting a code of ethics for elected and appointed officials as well as the top brass at City Hall, something the city has operated without for 72 years.

Costa Mesa city leaders this week explored adopting a code of ethics to uphold the integrity of elected and appointed officials as well as the top brass at City Hall — something that up until now, the city has operated without.

The conversation comes two months after the abrupt May 6 termination of City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison on a split vote, with no explanation, which prompted a request by Councilmember Arlis Reynolds for a discussion on ethics and conduct.

Prior to that meeting, both Reynolds and Councilmember Andrea Marr sought to agendize such a discussion; Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez supported the idea.

The council, convened in a study session Tuesday, considered a policy that would define the roles and responsibilities of elected officials and upper-level city staff members and set guidelines pertaining to conflicts, gifts and favors and maintaining a positive workplace environment, among other topics.

While a formal discussion and possible adoption would likely occur during a future council meeting, city leaders on Tuesday examined policies currently used in the city of Irvine and in Gardena and reviewed a draft code of ethics and conduct prepared by staff.

Marr — who along with her council colleague Reynolds voted against Farrell Harrison’s May 6 termination — said she was specifically interested in adding provisions pertaining to “incompatible employment,” or situations in which an official’s private interests might conflict with or undermine his or her public responsibilities.

Marr pointed out a clause adopted by the city of Irvine that states officials “shall not engage in compensated employment or service for the purpose of lobbying for any private person or organization before any local agency located in the County of Orange.”

“Essentially, it’s suggesting that we not use the fact that we’re elected to benefit ourselves financially by hawking our services or wares in other cities as an expert in municipal matters,” she explained. “I’d like to extend that to the county of Los Angeles, such that we’re not using our positional authority, as it were, on the council to financially benefit ourselves.”

Marr additionally requested the implementation of a one-year cooling off period that would extend the prohibition beyond the day an official or staff ends their service to the city and asked for language that would address possible acts of retaliation against staff members.

Councilmember Mike Buley said he was open to exploring the issue in a study session but indicated he might have more pointed questions should a concrete policy be formally brought to the council.

“When we get to that aspect of it, the $64,000 question would be, do we need a code of ethics?” he said. “I do understand the concept behind it. We do want to have transparency and we want our community to have trust and to have faith. [But] I’m going to reserve any judgment as to whether or not I’m on board that we adopt these.”

After brief discussion on whom such policies would apply to and how officials might tread the delicate terrain between disagreeing with the viewpoints and actions of others and potentially creating a hostile work environment, the discussion neared a close.

Reynolds said she’d support the idea, once a code of conduct was created, of having officials annually reaffirm their commitment to the city’s policies.

“We’re just saying as a council we want to have a certain standard of conduct that we’re all going to agree on an annual basis to adhere to,” she said.