Miracles for Kids provides beach respite for critically ill children, their families

Emari Pollard, 7, in blue sleeves, hits the beach from a canoe ride during the Miracle for Kids paddle camp at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach on Thursday.

It’s a long trek from Beaumont to Newport Beach, but Shamikka Pollard wouldn’t have it any other way.

A family trip turned into a special day for her son Emari, 7, as Miracles For Kids launched its 14th annual Surf & Paddle Camp Thursday morning at the Newport Aquatic Center and the Newport Dunes.

It was the first time at the beach for Emari, who was diagnosed with a rare blood disease, severe aplastic anema, in 2023. Less than 1,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with this disease each year.

“They had no groups, and even no resources,” Shamikka Pollard said. “Because it wasn’t cancer, there were no resources.”

David Murphy paddles around participant Sakari during the Miracle for Kids paddle camp at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Emari’s older sister, Emanii, was his bone marrow donor. He had to go through both chemotherapy and radiation.

Emari, who is autistic, was all smiles Thursday, enjoying a floating playground at the dunes after he, along with other critically ill Miracles for Kids children, their families and volunteers, paddle across the Back Bay on large outrigger canoes.

Shamikka said Emari was amazed by the sand and seashells. Looking at the bigger picture, she was appreciative that she eventually found the Irvine-based nonprofit.

“This is the only resource that we actually got help from,” she said. “I was thankful for it, because they actually helped pay my car note for six months. That’s the car that I depend on to get back and forth to the hospital, so that meant a lot, being that we were already limited on resources.”

Kids and counselors arrive to the shoreline in three canoes during the Miracles for Kids paddle camp at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Miracles for Kids summer camp is a three-part series designed to help the children enjoy summer and time outside.

A second paddle camp will be held on July 17, while a surf camp will be held Aug. 8 at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. The surf camp will be held in partnership with fellow nonprofit Waves of Impact.

“It’s really a chance for the families to bond, for them to have kind of a normal day for the kids to enjoy being outside and with others,” said Saphhira Roberson, community programs director for Miracles for Kids. “When they’re in treatment, they’re isolated, they can’t be around others that much … We just want them to be able to have that sense of fun and normalcy in the summer.”

Miracles for Kids board member Tom Swanecamp talks about water park safety during the paddle camp at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tom Swanecamp, Miracles for Kids board member, helped create the summer camp program 14 years ago and was in the midst of the action Thursday.

The children were set to paddle back to the Newport Aquatic Center, where they ate lunch courtesy of Bracken’s Kitchen before more extended playing time.

Swanecamp noted that many of the Miracles for Kids families are financially challenged and even something many take for granted like going to the beach can be expensive, when factoring in transportation costs, sunblock, chairs, bathing suits and more.

Participant Aranza Cuadra hits the beach running after arriving in a big canoe during the paddle camp at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This is what kids should be doing in the summer, right?” he said. “You don’t have to look, you can close your eyes and hear the laughter and the communication. Kids laughing, parents laughing. It’s pretty cool.”

Shamikka Pollard would agree. It was her birthday Thursday, but seeing her son and other children enjoy themselves was the best present she could have received. She said her son had essentially been in a bubble for more than two years because he’s immunocompromised.

“Being able to come out means everything,” she said.