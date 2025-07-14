Republic resumes trash collection services in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley

Republic Services resumed trash pickup services on Monday in several Orange County cities, including Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Seal Beach.

Drivers returned to work days after stepping off the job in solidarity with striking Republic workers on the East Coast, leading to trash accumulating and some local residents growing increasingly agitated.

“Our drivers have returned to work and are focused on collecting the Wednesday through Friday containers from last week,” Republic officials said in a statement. “Customers of Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, Fountain Valley, and Seal Beach should be aware that all three containers will be picked up by the same driver so the collection process can be expedited. Today’s Monday collection routes will be delayed, so customers should leave their containers out for collection if not picked up today.”

Huntington Beach officials agreed with Republic that residents should leave their containers out until they can be collected.

For those with immediate disposal needs, free drop-offs of bagged trash are available with proof of residency at the Republic Services Transfer Station, Gate No. 5, located at 17121 Nichols Lane. Trash can be dropped off there from Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the city is offering public dumping at at the public works city yard at 17371 Gothard St., on Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huntington Beach also will continue to suspend street sweeping citations this week, to ease parking. No tickets will be issued until enforcement resumes on July 21.