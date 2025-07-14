Woman pedestrian killed in Huntington Beach crash; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Huntington Beach police are investigating the fatal crash that took place on Brookhurst Street near Crailet Drive Saturday at about 6 p.m.

A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend in Huntington Beach, where the motorist stayed behind and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said Sunday.

The collision occurred at 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Crailet Drive, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokesman Corbin Carson.

Police said a white Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound on Brookhurst when it struck the woman in an area south of the intersection. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the RAV4, a 62-year-old man from Costa Mesa, was uninjured and cooperated with police.

He was later arrested and officers said “impairment does appear to be a factor.”

Anyone with information about the crash was asked contact Traffic Investigator C. Houlston at (714) 536-5559.