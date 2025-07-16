Surf therapy event returns to Huntington Beach

The “A Walk on Water” surf therapy event returns to the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday.

The Fletcher family loves the A Walk on Water surf therapy events, which aim to give children with unique needs a feeling of pride and accomplishment. They especially love the special gatherings for Alden, 17, who has Down syndrome.

A Walk on Water returns to the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday for its annual summer event.

The Fletchers will be there.

Alden’s two sisters, who were typically developing children, one older and one younger, were taken out on surfboards next to him when the family first started coming to the events.

Advertisement

That atmosphere was cherished for the Long Beach family of five. Soon Alden’s parents, Marlena and Aaron, started volunteering.

“He feels independent out there,” Marlena Fletcher said of Alden, adding that he remains very active even when he’s not on the board. “He’ll go to the wetsuit tent while athletes are getting their wetsuits on, and he’ll tell them, ‘You’ve got this!’ He’s like a cheerleader once they get in the water.

“Once they come in on the board, he loves to be out there giving them high-fives. I think it’s important for them to see someone who maybe looks like them, being supportive like that too. It’s really fun to watch how he’s evolved in the program.”

A child surfs with the help of a surf instructor at last year’s “A Walk on Water” event in Huntington Beach. (Courtesy of Lisa McGuire)

The upcoming surf therapy event equates to a special day for special needs kids and their families, with surf instructors and volunteers making sure the children get the most out of the experience.

“Surfing made such a change in my own emotional and mental disorders that I love to share it with others,” said David Gins, a Huntington Beach resident who travels the country to volunteer at A Walk on Water events.

Gins, a water resource engineer, is all about accessibility. He helped get the ball rolling for the first Mobi-Mat in Huntington Beach four years ago.

Gins said he also volunteers for other surf organizations, but A Walk on Water most extensively.

“There’s nothing better than having a party wave with your brother or sister out there,” he said. “That’s one of my favorite aspects of the whole day, is seeing the families do things together that maybe they don’t get to do all the time.”

Besides the surfing, there are things like an art tent and a music tent for the whole family to enjoy, A Walk on Water director of family engagement Agatha Wallen said.

Special needs children are honored during awards ceremonies at “A Walk on Water” surf therapy events. (Courtesy of Lisa McGuire)

Wallen now lives in New York, and the nonprofit does put on East Coast events, as well as one in Northern California. But Wallen’s family also makes the trip back out to Huntington Beach each year.

Her boys, Mason and Trevor, now 18 and 15, are both on the autism spectrum. They’ve been participating in the program for more than a decade.

“I think it’s powerful for the kids, as well as for the parents,” Agatha Wallen said. “I have seen transformation in kids, where they are more outgoing, they’re more trusting because they’re around people who actually are there to take the time to understand them. I know my kids, they struggle with challenges like sensory processing, cold water, all of that stuff that they have to work through. But they love it out in the ocean, and I think the bonds they form with the surf instructors and the volunteers are incredible.”

Registration opens up weeks before the event and fills up quickly, but Wallen said volunteers are still welcome to register at the A Walk on Water website for Saturday’s event. If the area where they want to volunteer is full, they can email info@awalkonwater.org , and organizers can work on slotting them in.

The event is also free for people to watch and cheer on the children as they enjoy their day in the stoke. There will be two hour-long morning sessions starting at 9 a.m. and two afternoon sessions, along with a pair of awards ceremonies.

A child throws up a “shaka” sign with her surf instructor at “A Walk on Water” surf therapy event. (Courtesy of Lisa McGuire)

“It’s a celebration of what the athletes are able to accomplish,” Wallen said. “Whether it’s surfing, whether it’s just showing up at the beach that day or even putting one foot in the water, whatever we can celebrate with them, we celebrate with them.”

Aaron Fletcher, who works as a lifeguard in Long Beach, said that Alden’s confidence in dealing with everything has improved with the help of the surf therapy program.

“You ask him if wants to go surfing, and he gets in his best stance and tells you he wants the big wave,” he said. “He’s an all-star, in his own mind.”