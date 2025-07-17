‘A tremendous day on the water’: The 89th Flight of Newport left competitors looking ahead to the 90th

Newport Harbor was filled with sailboats Sunday afternoon during the annual Flight of Newport sponsored by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Balboa Yacht Club.

Newport Harbor became a sea of sails last weekend when 40 boats circumnavigated the entire bay during the 89th Flight of Newport.

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and Balboa Yacht Club presented their annual regatta Sunday afternoon, which included ILCA’s, formerly known as Lasers, and Harbor 20 sailboats.

“Overall, it was a tremendous day on the water,” said Lawrence Jones, a Chamber of Commerce commodore and chair of the event’s committee. “All of the participants had a great time and it was a great success.”

Advertisement

He added that this year’s participants had even expressed interest in coming back for the 90th race celebration next year.

Flight of Newport Harbor 20 winners pose with event Chair Lawrence Jones and Balboa Yacht Club Commodore Brett Hemphill, at left. (Bronny Daniels)

The Flight of Newport was originally named the Flight of the Snowbirds, after the wooden boats that were in the race. In 1975, the race was renamed Flight of the Lasers, as the wooden crafts were replaced with Laser boats made of fiberglass. In 2020, the race was renamed once again as the Flight of Newport to include other types of boats, such as Harbor 20 and Tera RS. The Lasers are now called the ILCA due to a trademark issue.

“The Flight of Newport is a historic piece of the Newport Harbor, ” Jones said about the all-inclusive race. “It’s where young kids and legends of bay, or very experienced sailors, come together.”

Other yacht clubs from as far away as Texas competed this year, according to Brett Hemphill, BYC Commodore, Chamber of Commerce Commodore, race sponsor and 20-year race participant who came in fifth in ILCA this year. Among the 40 competitors in two classes, Tavin Beattie, 12, was the youngest skipper in his class while the oldest skipper was 92-year-old Dave Tingler. The first place ILCA winner was Texas resident Lucas Tenrreiro from the Austin Yacht Club.

Tavin Beattie, 12, was the youngest skipper in his class during the Flight of Newport on Sunday. He poses with Balboa Yacht Club Commodore Brett Hemphill. (Bronny Daniels)

The father-daughter Harbor 20 win was captured this year by Newport Beach residents Adam Deermount and his daughter, Hayden.

“Hayden just turned 9 years old and she’s been sailing with me on H20s since she was 4,” said Deermount. “This was my fourth time winning and for me this was the most special because I got to share it with my daughter.”

“It was a really fun race, we had a great start,” said Deermount. “[There’s] nothing better than sailing with your kid except winning with your kid.”

When Hayden heard she would have her name on the trophy, she squealed with excitement, he said.

“We hung in there and were able to come back and take the lead at the final lured mark and hold the lead until the finish,” the senior Deermount said.

Race chairman Jones explained that the multigenerational race carries a lot of fond memories for those who have participated in the past, like the longest race participant, Steve Rados.

Rados, who gave the competition a go for the 47th time placed seventh in the ILCA class Sunday,

“My 47th, unbelievable,” said Rados, a Newport Beach resident. “I’ve been racing in it every year, except two, since I was 17 years old. It’s a great tradition that brings all of the sailors together from every skill level and every age.”