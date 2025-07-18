Visitors flock to opening day of the 135th Orange County Fair to find their happy

Guests arrive on opening day of the 135th annual Orange County Fair “Find Your Happy” at the OC Fair & Event Center on Friday.

Newborn piglets sleeping snugly in their straw beds, kids lugging larger-than-life-sized stuffed animals by their necks or hindquarters, neat rows of baskets filled with tomatoes, cukes and spiny bitter melons and every food fit for deep-fried impalement.

What just a few weeks before was a sleepy Costa Mesa fairgrounds, on Friday transformed into a wondrous scene of sights and sounds, as the 135th annual Orange County Fair welcomed guests to an exuberant opening day.

A beloved local tradition that for generations has beckoned families from both near and far, this year’s fair entices guests to “Find Your Happy.” And, by the looks of it, legions of faithful fairgoers heeded the call, lining up outside the main Blue Gate hours in advance.

Garrett Seluga, 6, throws a rings onto a rubber duck, winning a stuffed tiger on opening day of the O.C. Fair Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

At the head of the line, checking his watch for an 11 a.m. start, was Martin Guzman. The 55-year-old Garden Grove resident flew solo this year, only because his fiancee Jena, who’s attended the fair with him for the last three years, needed to take care of her mother.

“Every year, we do this as a family thing whenever we can. It’s a special time, and I’m waiting to get in because I want to call her as soon as I’m there,” he said.

Built a bit like a bouncer in a club, Guzman made sure to arrive two hours early so he could get a fresh crack at the festivities — and the food.

“I like to eat, can’t you see how big I am?” he quipped. “I like the turkey legs, or anything I can shove down, especially since the lady’s not here.”

An RCA ride worker prepares for opening day of the 135th annual Orange County Fair at the OC Fair & Event Center Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Three spots behind him in line was Costa Mesa resident Jordan Stanton, 35. He came to opening day with a group of friends so he could make the most use of his Every Day Passport, which allows entry even on days when the cap of 50,000 guests has been exceeded.

“I used to work here; I worked at the Blue Gate last year, then the previous year I worked at Viv’s [employee cafe],” said Stanton, who lives nearby and is able to walk to the fair. “I just like to walk around and talk to people; mostly everybody knows me here.”

Nearby, Chris and Elyse Alford of Tustin were awash in opening day excitement as they awaited entry with daughters Avery, 15, and 12-year-old Reese.

OC Fair & Event Center’s new CEO James Canfield is introduced Friday on opening day of the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

More than mere spectators, the girls are participating in this year’s festivities. Avery was heading for the Hangar, to perform a routine with Tustin dance troupe HBP Dance Extreme, while Reese plans to present two cows she raised, Tucker and Oakley, in the livestock auction later this week.

In no time at all, the gates opened to the sound of cheers from the crowd. Inside, waiting to welcome guests was James Canfield, hired last month to helm the Orange County Fair & Event Center, the organizing body of the fair. His first day on the job was July 1.

“Since I arrived, I’ve seen this go from a parking lot to a fair — it’s just incredible,” said Canfield, who got to the fairgrounds at 4 a.m. for opening day TV press coverage with demonstrations galore.

“I love doing events, kind of riding the wave of an event from the opening throughout and all the minute adjustments you make through the course of it and the challenges and opportunities you face over time and the learning curve. So, I’m very excited.”

Bacon wrapped, foot-long hot dogs go on the grill during opening day of the 135th annual Orange County Fair on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Equally excited was 5th District Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who lives nearby and who treated her contingent of hard-working staffers and interns to lunch and a day at the fair. A group of about 15, they were heading to a noon flag ceremony at the Hangar with city and county officials.

“This is the annual opening of the fair day. Everybody works in the morning, then we come here and do the flag raising and have lunch at Baja Blue,” said Foley, herself an Every Day Passport holder. “Tonight, our whole neighborhood is taking our golf carts over here.”

In nearby Centennial Farm the Murphy family, of Ladera Ranch, huddled around the agricultural exhibits, enthusing over teeny pumpkins with twig vines curly-queuing upward and fluffy rabbits in hutches.

Bacon wrapped, foot-long hot dogs go on the grill during opening day of the 135th annual Orange County Fair on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kevin and Alyssa Murphy came with their three daughters — 8-year-old Harper, Brynn, 5, and 3-year-old Reese — and Alyssa’s mom, Cindy Woodroof, of San Clemente. Kevin said each year, the family’s first order of business is to crowd into a photo booth for an annual family fair photo.

While Harper and Reese figured out which rides they wanted to go on, Woodroof, 71, recalled coming to the fair as a young woman with her parents, then her own husband and children.

“We’d be here with the kids and eat corn — my husband, he would love to come here for the corn,” she said, a tear forming in her eye. “For me, it’s about family. I grew up in Costa Mesa, the kids have all grown up here.”

“There’s a nostalgia for the fair,” Alyssa said.

“And keeping the tradition,” her mom added.