Former Laguna Beach hotel GM arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor

While noting that the man arrested was the former general manager of a Laguna Beach hotel, police did not say whether he was still employed there when the alleged sexual assault took place.

The former general manager of a Laguna Beach hotel was arrested after a 17-year-old girl told police he raped her while she was intoxicated, authorities said Saturday.

Phelton Calhoun, 37, was arrested Wednesday for suspicion of rape of an intoxicated person, statutory rape of a minor more than three years younger, possession of a firearm and sending harmful material to a minor.

Police learned of the allegations Tuesday but the incident occurred in Laguna Beach about three weeks earlier, they said.

Advertisement

“Detectives and [the] Special Enforcement Team also learned that Calhoun sold cocaine and carried a firearm,’’ Laguna Beach Police Department noted in a news statement. “LBPD served a search warrant at his residence,

where additional narcotics for sale and firearms were seized during the operation.”

While noting that Calhoun was the former general manager of La Casa Del Camino, police did not say whether he was still employed at the hotel when the alleged sexual assault took place. Details about the alleged crime were not disclosed.

Calhoun was being held at the Orange County jail, police said. His bail status was not immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Tanner Flagstad at (949) 715- 0984 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227