Huntington Beach has seen no drowning deaths so far this summer, first responders hope it stays that way

A parent only has to look away for a split-second to miss seeing his or her child underwater.

Tragedy can strike in a matter of seconds.

“What people don’t understand is that drowning is really quiet,” said Julie Lopiccolo of Orange, whose 21-month-old son Jasper drowned in 2014 when his babysitter took him to a pool that was not gated. “When you see a child slip underwater, it’s not like the movies. They don’t splash, they don’t call out for help. They can’t even get air, so of course they can’t call out for help.”

Members of the Huntington Beach Fire Department paramedic team participate in a simulated child rescue demonstration at the Pacific Sands Cabana Club in Huntington Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Huntington Beach Fire Department and Marine Safety Division held a drowning prevention news conference Monday at Pacific Sands Cabana Club, featuring a simulated pool rescue with a 911 call, fire department response and paramedic intervention.

Huntington Beach has had zero drowning incidents reported so far this summer. Fire Chief Eric McCoy wants to keep it that way.

“Over the past five years we’ve averaged in our community nearly five serious water-related incidents each year, including a heartbreaking [fatal] case last year involving a young child in a spa,” McCoy said. “These moments stay with us as a fire department and a community … The hope is that a mother hears this message and doesn’t assume someone else is watching her 2-year-old. We may never know, but that extra moment of focused attention could be the one that keeps the toddler safe.”

Founder of the Jasper Ray Foundation Julie Lopiccolo, who lost a toddler son in a drowning, listens as Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division Chief Trevor McDonald describes the Water Watcher program at the Pacific Sands Cabana Club in Huntington Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Monday’s event served to launch HBFD’s Water Watchers program. Surf City residents are encouraged to pick up red badges and lanyards labeling them the “Designated Water Watcher,” available for free at fire stations, community centers and libraries.

Adults are asked to wear the badges in 15-minute shifts during parties or get-togethers near swimming pools, spas, or at the beach, paying close attention to those in the water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 4, and the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death for ages 5 to 14. Statistics also show that nearly 80% of child drownings happen in a residential pool where an adult is present.

Raglan Leach, 7, is “rescued” during a simulation at the Pacific Sands Cabana Club in Huntington Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This is not just about celebrating zero drowning incidents so far, it’s about making sure we don’t add to those statistics before the summer ends,” Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said at Monday’s press conference.

Lopiccolo is a board member of the California Water Safety Coalition, which had its summit last year in Huntington Beach. After her son’s drowning, she co-founded the nonprofit Jasper Ray Foundation, which is gearing up for its 5K/Fun Run fundraising event on Oct. 26, also in Huntington Beach.

She said that Jasper had not been enrolled in swimming lessons, but she has since learned that children can start those in their first year of life. Young children can also be taught to always ask permission before they get in the water — her two children, ages 6 and 9, still ask her every time before they enter the bathtub.

Fire Chief Eric McCoy comments on the department’s new Water Watcher program at the Pacific Sands Cabana Club in Huntington Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s been a long 10 years learning about this very complex problem,” Lopiccolo said. “It’s a thing that people think that it’s so simple, drowning prevention — just watch your children — but it’s multifaceted. That’s why when we talk about drowning prevention, we talk about layers of protection. There’s multiple ways that children can drown, and we want to make sure that we’re engaging as many layers as we can.”

Trever McDonald, chief of the Huntington Beach Fire Department Marine Safety Division, noted that the number of drowning deaths in Orange County have been on an upward trend over the past several years.

The Water Watchers program, though simple, can make a difference in a situation where time is of the essence.

“Assign one person to wear it for 15-minute shifts, and then you get 15 minutes after that to reconnect with your child and remember how enjoyable a pool could be,” McCoy said. “Then your shift ends, and you rejoin the party. The best part? All of the kids in the pool are still alive.”