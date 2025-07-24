Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston, decorated skateboarder, honored by hometown

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston, a Laguna Beach resident, is honored with a proclamation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Nyjah Huston stopped short of skating up to the podium, but the decorated skateboarder did get things rolling when he was recognized by his hometown on Tuesday.

A Laguna Beach resident, Huston, 30, was honored by proclamation at the start of the City Council meeting.

For several moments, the crowd filled the council chambers with applause for Huston, who became Laguna Beach’s first Olympic medalist in skateboarding when he took home a bronze medal in men’s street skateboarding in Paris last year.

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston receives a round of applause after a mention of his Olympic bronze medal-winning performance at the Paris Games in 2024. (Andrew Turner)

Huston began riding a board at age 5 and turned pro by the time he reached 11 in what has become a highly successful career as a contest skateboarder. He holds 15 X Games gold medals, as well as six Street League Super Crown World Championship titles.

“He now prepares as a leading American hopeful for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, with the overwhelming support from the Laguna Beach community,” Mayor Alex Rounaghi said. “We amended our flag policy, so we’ll be able to fly the Olympic flag when that’s happening.”

When he approached the podium, Huston presented Rounaghi with a signed board with graphics from his brand, Disorder Skateboards.

Taylor Marriner, 8, eyes a ramp as he tests the new Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center’s temporary skate ramps. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huston was also recognized for his influence on skate culture and for his social impact initiative as a co-founder of the Let it Flow Foundation, which aims to provide clean water to communities in need globally.

In June, Huston collected his 24th and 25th medals at the X Games, earning silver medals in the men’s skateboard street and men’s skateboard street best trick events in Salt Lake City.

Laguna Beach leaned into skate culture in its own way with the installation of temporary skate ramps at the Community and Recreation Center on South Coast Highway in early 2024. The city facility directory states that the ramps remain open for public use from noon to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.