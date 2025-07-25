Cloud seeding within Santa Ana River watershed canceled by wildfires, lackluster results

The 2024 Airport fire left burn scars in the Santa Ana Mountains that could have been subject to debris flow if precipitation from cloud seeding were to increase.

A cloud seeding pilot program that aimed to enhance water supplies within the Santa Ana Watershed has been called off, due to insignificant results and the proliferation of burn scars from wildfires in the target areas, including Orange County.

Officials with the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority announced earlier this month that the four-year program, which began in late 2023, would not be continued as researchers did not see the anticipated results.

“After careful review of the program’s first-year data, SAWPA and its partners determined that the results did not demonstrate a strong enough correlation between cloud-seeding activities and measurable increases in rainfall or snowpack,” officials stated in a July 10 news release .

Cloud seeding relies on automatic high-output ground seeding (AHOGS) systems that release silver iodide particles through flares placed in high altitudes. (Courtesy of SAWPA)

The joint powers authority comprises five public agencies — including the Orange County Water District and others in the Inland Empire, San Bernardino and Riverside — tasked with stewardship of the 2,650-square-mile Santa Ana River basin, a system that originates in the San Bernardino Mountains and flows 96 miles to Huntington Beach.

SAWPA spokeswoman Emily Fuentes said in the first year of the pilot, from December 2023 to April 2024, ground-based seeding systems perched high atop ridges to the north and south of the natural basin released silver iodide particles via flares into storm clouds, hoping to create nuclei around which molecules could condense into water or ice.

A total of 2,135 generator hours were logged throughout four target areas, including the Santa Ana Mountains, 1,703 hours of which involved active seeding during 12 storm events. But the additional precipitation tracked in that period was less than what was hoped for, according to Fuentes.

“There was not strong evidence of a significant precipitation increase,” she said Wednesday. “If there was any success, it was very low, especially compared to other instances of cloud seeding in other regions.”

An illustration shows how releasing silver iodide particles into storm clouds maximizes precipitation during a storm. (Courtesy of SAWPA)

Findings from a validation report published in May indicate while precipitation levels in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains, in the respective northeast and southeast corners of the territory, increased by 4%, additional rainfall in the San Gabriel and Santa Ana mountains was negligible.

Further complicating the effort was a series of wildfires that broke out in 2024, scorching nearly 125,000 acres of high terrain areas around the Santa Ana River basin in three of the four target areas where SAWPA’s cloud seeding pilot was conducted, including Orange County’s 23,526-acre Airport fire .

Fearing increases in precipitation could potentially cause debris flows in hillsides impacted by the massive fires, flood control districts within the agency’s territory urged that cloud seeding be limited or stopped altogether to allow for the regrowth of vegetation, according to officials.

A map shows wildfires that broke out in 2024, relative to four target areas where cloud seeding was conducted by the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority. (SAWPA)

“Because of burn scars from recent fires, we couldn’t risk doing cloud seeding, in case there was debris runoff,” Fuentes said. “It didn’t make sense to continue — [this] was done out of an abundance of caution.”

SAWPA officials assure the decision to discontinue the pilot was not influenced by health or environmental concerns, stressing environmental studies conducted prior to the program’s launch found no significant health or ecological risks associated with cloud seeding.

That assertion comes as reports are being brought to light about unsubstantiated accusations erroneously linking cloud-seeding by another entity to recent deadly flooding in Texas.

Ceasing the pilot also comes with minimal costs incurred by the joint powers authority’s member agencies. The entire project cost roughly $1.2 million, half of which was funded by a grant from the California Department of Water Resources and the remainder split between the five districts.

Minutes from the June 3 meeting during which the vote to end the program was made indicate the watershed authority would not be obligated to pay the full contract amounts, so long as appropriate notice was provided.

“SAWPA remains committed to exploring innovative, science-based solutions to enhance water resiliency in the Santa Ana River Watershed,” Interim General Manager Karen Williams assured in the agency’s statement.

“While the cloud seeding pilot will not continue, the agency will continue to invest in collaborative, data-driven strategies to address the region’s long-term water challenges.”

