Huntington Beach nonprofit Robyne’s Nest, which helps at-risk teenagers, readies for new chapter

Robyne Wood, the founder of Huntington Beach nonprofit Robyne’s Nest, will be retiring after 10 years of helping at-risk students.

The late Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” television fame, was given some advice by his mother for tough or scary times.

“Look for the helpers,” Rogers once recalled. “You will always find people who are helping.”

Robyne Wood of Huntington Beach is a helper.

That will remain true regardless of Wood’s status at Robyne’s Nest, the nonprofit she started in 2015 to help at-risk and homeless high school students who are drug- and alcohol-free. But after a decade in charge, she’s stepping away.

Robyne Wood, founder of Robyne’s Nest, poses in the Huntington Beach nonprofit’s food pantry. (James Carbone)

Wood announced last month that she will be resigning as Robyne’s Nest executive director in January.

She said she feels the timing is right for her. Her husband, Kirby, turns 65 next year and will also be retiring. Her daughter Savana is getting married next year, while her son Parker just graduated from high school.

So Wood is stepping away for a new chapter and some well deserved time off.

“I never saw myself being here more than 10 years, I don’t know why.” she said. “Robyne’s Nest is doing really well financially. In our schools and in our programs, it’s really sound. What better time to hand something off to somebody else to continue it than when it’s doing great?”

It can be considered a full-circle moment, as Robyne’s Nest was born out of Wood’s volunteer help when Savana was a student at Dwyer Middle School.

Robyne Wood works in the thrift store at Robyne’s Nest in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Morgan Smith, the director of certified human resources for the Huntington Beach Union High School District, was principal at Dwyer back then.

“In an area of Huntington Beach where there’s so much affluence, there’s also extreme poverty,” Smith said. “A lot of families were stacked in apartments three or four families deep. We had kids that went to Dwyer that were sleeping in vans at night. There wasn’t a system in place for schools to really have the kind of consistent outreach.”

Wood created a food pantry, but as the need became greater, more resources were needed. Smith suggested that she start a nonprofit, so she dove in.

“I had heard about a student who got kicked out of his house when he turned 18, and I was beside myself,” she said. “There were a couple of other nonprofits that supported that age group, 18-24, but most of them, their idea was to put him in a sober living home, give him a motel voucher for a couple of days, an EBT card and a minimum wage job. I was just like, ‘What kind of start in life is that?’ It wasn’t good enough for me.”

Robyne Wood speaks at the grand opening of the Robyne’s Landing student transitional living home in 2024. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Robyne’s Nest has worked over the years with the Huntington Beach Union High School District and Newport-Mesa Unified School District. Newport-Mesa trustee Carol Crane has seen Wood become a familiar face at Back Bay High, an alternative school.

“She doesn’t do it to be seen, she does it because she wants to,” Crane said. “It’s more to be there and support. Some people do things for their different purposes. For her, it’s just very real.”

Robyne’s Nest held a 10-year anniversary celebration in April. The office on Talbert Avenue, which Robyne’s Nest moved into in 2018, has expanded over the years.

In the back is a food pantry, and upstairs is space for an in-house mental health and wellness program, as well as a therapy room. Next door is a thrift shop opened in 2022 that’s open to the public and helps support the cause.

Huntington Beach nonprofit Robyne’s Nest helps at-risk students with food, clothes and personal counseling. (James Carbone)

Another key step was opening Robyne’s Landing, a shared transitional living house in Huntington Beach for abandoned and severely neglected students. Wood said she lived there herself for three months after a house manager had a family emergency, which should surprise no one who knows her well.

“She is a dynamo,” said Tom Williamson, a past president of the Robyne’s Nest Board of Trustees who owns Marina Auto Body. “I’ve never met anybody like Robyne. I know that probably sounds like it’s buttered up, but let me tell you. If you spend some time with her, ‘no’ is not in her vocabulary, she gets it done. I wish I had a whole bunch of employees like her. I’ve got a few, but my God.”

Linda Temple, who just retired as a psychologist at Edison High School, said that she started working with Wood when she was providing snacks for high school students. Now Wood has a team of about 50 core volunteers, plus many more who help at the holiday season.

“It’s such a transitional time, and it’s so critical for students to have support and know they’re not alone,” Temple said. “Even on a good day, they’re struggling. You have so many who have issues with parents at home, or they live with grandparents. The mental health issue is huge.”

Robyne Wood sits at her desk at Robyne’s Nest in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Wood said she herself would have been a Robyne’s Nest kid. Growing up on the East Coast, she left home when she was 17 and moved to Maryland.

“I finished my senior year on my own, I worked, I rode the bus,” she said. “I learned a lot of lessons. I know what these kids go through and try to share that with them.”

Wood and her family moved to Huntington Beach in 2008.

She has two noticeable tattoos on her left wrist. One is a cross and the other is her favorite Bible passage, Jeremiah 29:11.

“Everything I’ve done has come so easily,” she said. “I put something out that I need this, I need that, and it comes. Good karma in the world, God’s will, whatever you want to call it. But I think too, people just have trust in us. We’re here, we’re helping take care of the kids, we’re pretty transparent about everything. We’re not trying to Band-Aid everything, we’re really trying to make lives better with all of the tools that we have.”

The thrift store at nonprofit Robyne’s Nest in Huntington Beach. (James Carbone)

The person who takes over as executive director at Robyne’s Nest will undoubtedly have big shoes to fill.

Smith, who has also been principal at Fountain Valley and Marina high schools, knows the nonprofit will continue doing important work, providing a support structure for hundreds of teenagers and young adults over the years.

“The place that they’re at now, I don’t know if she ever dreamed it would be there, but Robyne is just nonstop,” he said. “You can’t tell her no; she will find a way. We are all just in her gravitational field. She’s like a shooting star passing through, and we all just kind of slowly get pulled in with her gravity and become part of it. It’s exciting, and it’s a lot of fun, but she is that center of the universe and it is all-consuming.”