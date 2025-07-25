Laguna Beach expands red flag parking program to Canyon Acres, Bluebird Canyon

Emergency vehicles park along Rancho Laguna Road in the Bluebird Canyon neighborhood of Laguna Beach during the Rancho fire on July 7.

Just a couple of weeks removed from its latest brush fire, Laguna Beach pushed through a resolution to expand a parking program that city officials hope will aid first responders.

The resolution, unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday, will extend the utilization of parking restrictions on red flag days to include the neighborhoods of Bluebird Canyon and Canyon Acres.

Laguna Beach already had a participating neighborhood in the program, the Diamond-Crestview neighborhood being the first to implement the practice in 2014. The program calls for parking to be limited to one side of the street — in the direction of evacuation — on days when a government agency responsible for issuing red flag warnings does so for the Orange County coastal zone.

In an update to the city’s wildfire mitigation and fire safety report brought before the council in May, the ad hoc committee recommendations included expansion of the parking restrictions to those areas with impaired access as identified in a wildfire evacuation study.

The proposed expansion was unanimously approved by both the parking, traffic and circulation committee (PTC) and the emergency disaster preparedness committee ahead of the council’s consideration.

“There is interest in other neighborhoods, and we can look at those,” said Andrew Hill, the city’s acting deputy fire chief. “I think the process would be the same. ... We’d go through the same process of taking that to PTC, proposing some changes in those parking [areas] and then bringing it to council.”

In those areas with interest, Hill indicated there were some roads that the city does not maintain.

“Like any private property, a private street has to be treated slightly differently,” Assistant City Atty. Patrick Donegan said. “They, of course, are free to implement their own parking regulations. Of course, the city will be very, very accommodating in doing what we can to help facilitate that, but it is a slightly different process than, of course, a city-owned public right of way, where the vehicle code allows us to implement various parking restrictions.”

Lewellyn Drive and Lewis Lane in the Canyon Acres neighborhood are not maintained by the city

In addition to Bluebird Canyon Drive, Starlit Drive and Flamingo Road were among those in the Bluebird Canyon neighborhood that would be subjected to new single-side parking restrictions.

Red flag days, generally associated with warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds, are rare in Laguna Beach. Hill said the city has averaged just over one red flag day a year over the past five years and, for the most part, they’ve occurred during the month of November.

The Rancho fire, which was ignited by an illegal firework and burned 4.6 acres, broke out in the afternoon of July 7 and was declared fully contained in less than 48 hours.

Emergency vehicles lined up on both sides of the street near the intersection of Rancho Laguna Road and Bluebird Canyon Drive during efforts to get to and put out the flames.

“I know a lot of people in Bluebird because I used to live up there,” Councilwoman Sue Kempf said. “A lot of people said, ‘Oh, thank God the city widened the road. We’re so thankful that you did that.’ I think the red flag parking is just what they need.

“Personally, I think we should take the speed bump out. If we’re going to widen the road and we’re going to put in red flag parking, we shouldn’t be hindering anyone getting up and down the hill in an emergency.”

Matt Lawson, a 22-year resident of the Diamond-Crestview neighborhood and a former chair of the emergency preparedness committee, recalled being a part of a team that took measurements in that part of town, leading to those parking restrictions going into place. He said the critical dimension is “20 feet of unobstructed travel.”

“The bottom line is that it’s been a very effective program,” Lawson said. “I understand that it’s been very helpful to the fire department, and it has not been unduly inconvenient to residents. There will always be some degree of inconvenience. We can’t kid ourselves about that. Parking is a very fraught issue, as we know, here in Laguna Beach.

“But I think the public safety benefit of this and the importance of protecting our lives and our homes and our neighborhoods is so overwhelming that I would strongly urge that these two other neighborhoods be implemented as soon as possible, and that this be implemented on a wider basis as soon as possible.”

