Newport Beach appoints City Hall veteran Seimone Jurjis city manager

With a unanimous vote, the Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday appointed Seimone Jurjis to serve as its next city manager.

Jurjis, who has served as assistant city manager for the past two years, is set to succeed City Manager Grace Leung when she retires in late December.

Jurjis’s employment agreement is for a five-year term; his salary will start at $363,000 annually.

The leadership transition has raised questions from some Newport Beach residents concerned with the selection process. They also wanted to know why councilmembers approved a $455,000 severance package earlier this month for Leung, who is retiring a year before her original contract term ends.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilmember Erik Weigand wanted to clear the air on “community chatter” regarding the appointment process and asked City Atty. Aaron Harp to opine.

“The [city’s] charter sets forth a process for the selection [and] appointment of a city manager,” Harp said. “The City Council has followed that process. I know some people probably would like more information about the process. Given the personnel nature of the matter, I can’t really get into details.”

Resident Jim Mosher, a fixture at council meetings, continued to question the process after Harp’s comments and argued that the city charter obligated councilmembers to solicit applications.

“To screen applicants there has to be an application process,” he said. “The public is not aware that there was any application process.”

He pointed to a recent city clerk job posting on a website for government jobs — a position set to be discussed in closed session during a special meeting on Tuesday — as a contrast to how Newport Beach handled the city manager position internally.

Newport Beach City Council during its July 22 meeting where Jurjis was appointed to be city manager. (James Carbone)

In comments to the Daily Pilot after the council meeting, Mayor Joe Stapleton defended the transition along the same lines as Harp.

“While I can confirm that a process took place and that the process was conducted in accordance with the charter, it would be inappropriate to discuss details of a confidential recruitment, including the number or identities of applicants,” he said in an email.

Resident Adam Leverenz aired other concerns surrounding Leung’s severance package.

“During 2026, the taxpayers are going to be paying almost $1million to have two city managers,” Leverenz said. “There needs to be some thought into this.”

Stapleton defended the unanimous vote to amend Leung’s contract and end it early at the July 8 council meeting.

“The employment agreement with Leung is a comprehensive package and should be viewed as a whole, rather than focusing on any single provision,” Stapleton told the Pilot.

A city spokesperson previously noted to the Pilot that the two managers’ contracts will not overlap.

Noah Blom shakes Seimone Jurjis’ hand and defended the appointment process that selected him as the incoming city manager. (James Carbone)

Councilmember Noah Blom called Leung’s seven-year run as city manager “amazing,” adding that “Seimone has my full support.”

Mosher cited concerns about a lawsuit filed against the city by Newport Beach Human Resources Director Barbara Salvini that alleges, in part, that Jurjis bragged about deleting emails last year in a conversation about public record requests related to housing developers near John Wayne Airport. A city spokesman in 2024 said the lawsuit was without merit.

Stapleton lauded Jurjis’ qualifications to the Pilot, including 32 years of experience in the public and private sectors.

Jurjis began his career in Newport Beach in 2011 as a chief building official before becoming community development director.

Following Tuesday’s unanimous 6-0 vote, with Councilmember Michelle Barto absent, Jurjis will begin serving as city manager on Dec. 27.