Chris Kluwe, fired as football coach, sues Huntington Beach Union High School District

High school football practices started all across Southern California on Monday.

One person not on the gridiron this year at Edison High is former NFL punter Chris Kluwe.

Kluwe, who had been a freshman football coach for the Chargers for six years, was fired on Feb. 27.

“This is the time they’re just getting into camp and learning everything, and I’m not there anymore,” he said.

On Monday, Kluwe sued the Huntington Beach Union High School District, alleging his 1st and 14th Amendment rights were violated when he was terminated earlier this year for what the district claimed was an incendiary social media post.

The complaint, filed in the Southern Division of the U.S. District Court Central District, also lists HBUHSD Supt. Carolee Ogata, Board of Trustees President Susan Henry, Asst. Supt. Daniel Bryan, then-Edison Principal Daniel Morris, Edison Assist. Principal Edward Begany and author Chris Epting, a former Los Angeles Times columnist, as defendants.

The ACLU Foundation of Southern California is listed as co-counsel for Kluwe for his claims of retaliatory discharge, violations of his civil rights and deprivation of property and liberty without due process against HBUHSD.

“Rather than responsibly investigating what unmistakably involved 1st Amendment-protected speech about a hotly-debated political issue in the community, the school district played a politically-motivated game of ‘gotcha,’” the complaint reads. “The school district’s sham decision-making process did not even include notifying Kluwe of an issue with his post, disclosing the school district policy he allegedly violated and asking for his side of the story. With any level of investigation, the school district would have discovered that a group of politically-motivated MAGA loyalists had launched a campaign to ‘cancel’ Kluwe — i.e., to get him fired because his liberal politics and calls for him to run for City Council disgusted them.”

The school district declined to comment because the issue is a confidential personnel matter, HBUSHD spokeswoman Noel Anderson said in an email Monday.

Epting is named in the suit, as Kluwe claimed he posted an cropped social media image that placed him in a false light and implied that he was violent.

“I’m comfortable that my 1st Amendment right allows me to offer my opinion on his posts while sharing exactly what he said publicly,” Epting said Monday.

Kluwe was arrested at the Feb. 18 Huntington Beach City Council meeting after engaging in an act of peaceful civil disobedience. His comments at the meeting served to slam a plaque featuring the MAGA acrostic, which was approved to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Central Library.

Chris Kluwe served as a freshman football coach at Edison High School from 2019 to 2024. (File photo)

Five days later, he made a since-deleted post on social media platform Bluesky encouraging people to stop complaining to the library, and start complaining to the City Council.

“Stop [expletive] with the library,” the post read. “That’s what the City Council is doing. The library is great, as are the people who work there. Go [expletive] with the City Council. Find where they work, and blow *those* places up.”

Kluwe said he met with the Edison athletic director and vice principal of supervision on Feb. 27, and was told he was being let go. The district issued a press release on March 3, referencing the post and stating that it “does not condone or tolerate language that promotes or suggests violence in any form.”

Kluwe said Monday the social media post, which had been paired with a video and was later deleted, was taken out of context and did not promote actual violence, rather the “blowing up” of phone lines with complaints.

“I was making the comments as a private citizen, and as far as I’m aware, the 1st Amendment is still intact,” said Kluwe, 43. “That means, as a private citizen, you can speak out on matters of public import … That’s why we have the 1st Amendment, right, to make sure that if someone is let go for their speech, then we have to figure out, was that protected speech or not?”

Kluwe, who has announced that he is planning a state Assembly District 72 run next year, is represented by attorneys from Irvine-based Crowell & Moring LLP as well as Anne Brafford of Huntington Beach. The complaint demands a jury trial.

During his time in professional football, Kluwe threatened to sue the Minnesota Vikings after he alleged they released him because he was an LGBTQ+ activist. A settlement was eventually reached, with the team agreeing to donate to groups that support gay rights, implement sensitivity training and set up a national symposium on LGBTQ+ tolerance.

“It’s not really a stable society if you can get fired from your job for something you’re saying on your free time that really isn’t damaging or harmful,” Kluwe said Monday. “It’s just you being a person. And so I think it’s indicative of more of a broader problem in American society, that we’ve kind of weaponized the idea of going after someone’s speech … I think it’s unfortunate that we’ve reached a point in our society where it seems like the go-to is for people to instantly try to get someone fired, when they say something that person doesn’t agree with.”