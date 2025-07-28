Fountain Valley mourns loss of its fire chief, Bill McQuaid, formal procession planned

Fountain Valley Fire Chief Bill McQuaid, who joined the city’s fire department in 1996, died unexpectedly on Friday in Huntington Beach. He was 57.

Fountain Valley was mourning the loss of its fire chief this weekend, as city officials announced the unexpected, off-duty death of Bill McQuaid in a social media post on Saturday. He was 57.

The death occurred during a bodyboarding trip to Huntington State Beach, acting Fire Chief Tim Saiki said on Monday. The cause of death has not been released.

Saiki said a procession will be held Tuesday to honor McQuaid, that will begin from the Orange County Coroner’s Office in Santa Ana.

Saiki noted fire apparatuses would be stationed on freeway overpasses along the route. After traversing the 5, the 55 and the 405 freeways, the procession is expected to exit the 405 Freeway at Euclid Street and pass by City Hall on Slater Avenue on its way to a mortuary.

“This is just to kind of show him some respect,” Saiki said. “All of Orange County will have a fire presence. ... All the bridges will have fire apparatus on top with uniformed personnel saluting him as [he’s being driven] under. As he’s getting off, we’re going to drive by our city hall, and all of the city hall employees will be able to pop out and pay their respects as he’s [going] by.”

McQuaid graduated from Fountain Valley High in 1986 and joined the fire department in 1996. He remained with his hometown fire department for the rest of his career.

It was a promise that he said he made to Bernard Heimos, the fire chief who gave him his start as a firefighter-paramedic, and it was a story he retold at the time he was promoted to succeed Ron Cookston as fire chief in January 2023.

“Chief McQuaid was a remarkable leader who had an incredible ability to make everyone feel safe simply by being present,” Mayor Ted Bui said in a news release issued Monday. “He led with unwavering courage, deep humility and genuine compassion. Our entire community is grieving this profound loss together.”

McQuaid is survived by his mother, Judy, his sister, Tracy, his brother, Mike, his wife, Tracy, and their daughters Allyson and Julie.

In nearly three decades of service to his hometown, McQuaid also held the roles of fire engineer, fire captain, battalion chief and division chief of operations before leading the department since the start of 2023.

“Bill’s legacy of selfless service and quiet strength will continue to shape this department for years to come,” City Manager Maggie Le stated. “He cared deeply about his team and his city. His city and fire department family are mourning alongside the community.”

Flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff in honor of McQuaid, according to city officials.

“Chief McQuaid earned the admiration and respect of firefighters, city leadership and residents alike,” Vice Mayor Jim Cunneen said. “He was one of a kind.”