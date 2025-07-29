Grains of glory: Family sandcastle showdown unites all ages on Balboa Island

Sandcastle-building newbies Jeremy Tiss with his children, Andrew and Audrey, work on their entry during the annual Balboa Island Family Sandcastle Contest Saturday.

While some families may have still been lingering at their breakfast table Saturday morning, others were digging up some fun at the annual Balboa Island Family Sandcastle Contest, a two-hour competition that began at 8:30 a.m.

Some preschoolers try their hands at the art of building sandcastles. (Susan Hoffman)

The Ruby Avenue beach on North Bayfront was swarming with worker bees vigorously building sand-sculptures within the designated time frame.

Participating families this year were a mix of locals and visitors, with a range of ages and personalities.

A group from Encinitas on Saturday build a large castle inspired from a trip to Portugal as their entry in the sandcastle contest held on Balboa Island. (Susan Hoffman)

“There are all different types of kids, from athletic to artistic, some with high energy some with low energy,” said Stephanie Crosson, who helped her dad, Chris Crosson, pull the contest together.

“They’re all fired up and ready to express themselves in different ways,” she said of the competitors.

The annual event is a joint effort between the senior Crosson, founder of Sand Castle Kit, and the Balboa Island Improvement Assn., which helps sponsor it. Crosson provides all of the supplies required to build a sandcastle sculpture to each of the participants and Marine Avenue merchants donate snacks and prizes.

The O’Brien family stand behind their “Giant Fish” sculpture, which captured first place Saturday in the Balboa Island Family Sandcastle Contest. (Susan Hoffman)

The O’Brien family, which have emerged as champions in the same contest before, captured first place this year with their sculpture titled “Giant Fish. “They and the three other top winners received prizes from SandCastleKit.com , as well as from three local merchants — the Golden Rabbit, Balboa Island Baking Co. and Balboa Candy.

According to B.I.I.A. president, Dan Abbott one of the most challenge aspects of setting up for the competition is to clear enough space on the beach to make room it.

“[Volunteers] come out here really early in the morning,” said Abbott. “And it’s posted that the contest is coming.”

The McManus family, clockwise from center back, Bill, Christine, Riley and Oliver, work on their “Mouse’s Birthday Bowling Party” Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

According to Chris Crosson, everyone walked away with something for their efforts — each participant received a Hippo cookie donated by Dad’s Donuts. The honorable mentions received a SandCastleKit.com tool pouch along with their cookie.