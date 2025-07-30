Matt White named new Edison High principal

Edison High School is turning to a familiar face to lead the Chargers into the 2025-26 school year.

Matt White has been hired as Edison’s next principal, pending approval by the Huntington Beach Union High School District Board of Trustees, the district announced Tuesday.

White has been with the district since 2016, serving as Edison assistant principal from 2016 to 2019 before taking on the same role at Westminster High, from 2019 until 2024. He returned to Edison last school year.

He will succeed Daniel Morris, who is returning from Edison to Huntington Beach High after two years to lead the Oilers.

“I am incredibly honored to accept the role of principal at Edison High School, a place that holds deep meaning for me both professionally and personally,” White said in a statement. “With years of experience serving this community and the Huntington Beach Union High School District as an assistant principal, I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building on the strong foundation of excellence, innovation and Charger pride. I look forward to partnering with our dedicated staff, supportive families and outstanding students to ensure Edison remains a place where every student is known, supported, and empowered to meet their dreams and aspirations.”

White is entering his 20th year in high school education, having worked in the Corona-Norco Unified School District from 2006 to 2016 as an English teacher and coach. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Montana State University and holds two master’s degrees from Concordia University Irvine, one in coaching and athletic administration and another in educational leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt White as the principal of Edison High School and are confident that our students, staff and community will share that same enthusiasm,” HBUHSD Supt. Carolee Ogata stated in the news release announcing the appointment. “During his time as a Charger, Matt has consistently upheld the values of Edison through his leadership and growth mindset. His commitment to meeting the unique needs of every student and staff member, dedication to curriculum development and deep pride in the Charger family will be a tremendous asset as he continues to build on the legacy of Edison High School.”