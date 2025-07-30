U.S. Open of Surfing called off Wednesday due to poor wave conditions

Officials with this year’s U.S. Open of Surfing called off Wednesday’s competition in Huntington Beach due to weather conditions. Above, Amuro Tsuzuki from Japan rips the top of a wave as she advances out of the round of 32 at last year’s event.

The U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach was called off on Wednesday due to inconsistent and small surf conditions, event organizers said.

The call to cancel the surfing for the day was made at about 8:30 a.m. The festival area and activities remained open at the beach.

“The call is off,” Long Beach pro surfer Nolan Rapoza said in a short social media video posted Wednesday morning, looking behind him to the small waves. “Tsunami did not bring any waves today.”

Surf conditions were 1- to 2-feet on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier, according to surfline.com.

Organizers said the decision to call off surfing for the day was unrelated to the tsunami warning in place for the California coastline after Tuesday’s 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Russia.

The beach was closed overnight but reopened this morning, after the tsunami advisory was canceled.

The next call is set for Thursday is at 6:30 a.m., with organizers hoping for better wave conditions. The men’s competition is set to begin with the round of 80, while the women’s competition starts with the round of 48.

The longboard contest concluded Tuesday on the south side of the pier, with Laguna Beach’s Avalon Gall and Kai Ellice-Flint of Australia picking up the titles.