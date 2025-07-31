Demolition planned for century-old cottage in Laguna Beach

The Blue Cottage at 359 Third St. in Laguna Beach. Laguna Presbyterian Church, which owns the property, requested its demolition to make room for additional parking.

Laguna Beach may soon lose one of the oldest structures in town, as a bungalow referred to as the “Blue Cottage” is set to be demolished.

The single-family house, located at 359 Third St., across from the Community and Susi Q Center, was built in 1914.

Laguna Presbyterian Church, which owns the property, submitted an application for work that includes the demolition of the structure to put in more parking. The plan would provide for an additional seven spaces, bringing the total to 10 spaces on the lot.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the design review and coastal development permit for the project on May 21, but the item subsequently came before the City Council on July 22 at the request of Mayor Pro Tem Mark Orgill.

Council members grappled with several questions, including the historicity of the house and whether records of agreements and entitlements pertaining to master-planned projects for the historic preservation of the church and its administration building required the retention of the cottage in perpetuity.

A series of meetings that were held from 2007 to 2009, a period during which the house was also targeted for demolition or relocation, was at the core of the discussion.

In the end, the panel upheld the Planning Commission’s decision by a 3-2 vote, with Orgill and Councilmember Hallie Jones dissenting.

Larry Nokes, representing the church, said that while the heritage committee may have wanted to preserve the blue house, the committee is not a decision-making body. Further, he contended that the future retention of the house was not a condition of approval for entitlements.

“We know the heritage committee was very keen on having the blue cottage remain,” Nokes said. “But the issue that was considered by the Planning Commission, and by the City Council later, had to do with parking credits, and the incentive for those parking credits was to make the sanctuary and the administrative building an E-rated structure and place it on the [historic] register under a contract by the city and agree to maintain that.”

Nokes noted that saving the structure was recommendation made by the heritage committee, but was obviously not binding.

“That recommendation made it into every single public hearing by every single decision-making body, and it was never made a condition of approval by any of those bodies,” Nokes said.

“Now, the needs of the church have changed, and they are requesting removal of that building,” Nokes continued. “The building is not a historic resource, it was only listed on the [Laguna Beach Historic Resource] Inventory, and the inventory is no longer valid to create a presumption of historicity.”

The Blue Cottage, located at 359 Third Street in Laguna Beach, was built in 1914. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Orgill wondered whether it was made clear in past proceedings that the bungalow was not protected moving forward.

“I’ll just say that I think that the conversation around this project in 2008 would have been different,” Orgill said. “... I think that it affected people’s opinions and how they processed, proceeded with the whole application at the time.”

City resident Ann Christoph spoke in opposition to the structure’s demolition on behalf of Village Laguna, a group concerned with preserving the town’s cultural heritage. She said the retention of the house was consistently part of the plans during the church’s prior dealings with the city.

“Our position is it doesn’t matter about whether it was on the register, it doesn’t matter what it looks like or what characteristics it has in terms of historicity or its pedigree, the church agreed to keep the house as part of that package of plans,” Christoph said. “They got everything they asked for from the city. They got their parking variance, the height variances, all the approvals, the [conditional use permits], the [coastal development permits] and all that. Keeping that house was part of the deal, and now they don’t want to keep the deal.”

Christoph suggested that the property could be used to provide housing or a studio for artists.

Mayor Alex Rounaghi said it would be a “fair compromise” if the the church was willing to give the structure to someone who wanted to move it off site and preserve it. “But it’s really unfair to just force the church to deal with a structure that’s uninhabitable. If someone lived in this, the church would get sued under the tenant protection laws.”

Councilwoman Sue Kempf said the church has a right to destroy the cottage.

“It’s not historic,” Kempf said. “It’s not on the register. Even if it was in some agreement, the heritage committee is a committee. It’s not a quasi-judicial body.”

While documents showed that the cottage had been remodeled, Councilwoman Hallie Jones and Orgill both indicated they felt there was room to consider the property as a local historic resource.

At one point in her comments, Christoph showed a George Brandriff painting from 1928, attempting to appeal to the local history and storytelling involved with preserving a relic of the seaside cottages among which the church was built. Laguna Presbyterian’s main sanctuary was built in 1928, and the church bought the blue house in 1967.

“I’ve lived here since 1974, and there’s a lot that was here then that’s not here now,” Bob Borthwick said. “It’s kind of a death-by-a-thousand-cuts type of situation. Every time a little structure like this goes away, or a little house goes away, we’ve lost something of our character and our legacy.”

