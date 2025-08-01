Huntington Beach police shoot ‘suicidal’ man while responding to family disturbance

Huntington Beach police shot an unidentified man Thursday night, after responding to a call of a family disturbance on the 18900 block of Mora Kai Lane.

Huntington Beach police shot an unidentified man Thursday night, after responding to a call regarding a family disturbance involving a suicidal person on the 18900 block of Mora Kai Lane, officials reported.

The incident took place at around 7 p.m., shortly after police received a call for service. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the unidentified individual prior to the shooting, according to a news release issued Thursday night.

That individual, observed in at least one video recorded by a bystander and shared on social media, was male and appeared to be an adult, although neither his age nor any other information was being released to the public by HBPD spokesman Corbin Carson on Friday.

Carson did confirm that the man was transported to UCI Medical Center for treatment and, as of Friday, was alive. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the release.

An investigation into the incident is pending, and no other information is being made publicly available at this time, Carson said. Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are actively reviewing the events surrounding Thursday’s shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Gerard McCann confirmed Friday.

Videos posted on social media showed the entire block of 18900 Mora Kai Lane on Thursday night had been taped off by police at Garfield Avenue as investigators processed the scene. The subject was seen on a sidewalk outside an apartment building, although it’s unclear whether he may have been a resident there.