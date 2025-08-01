Traci Green to serve as assistant superintendent of business services in HBUHSD

Traci Green is set to become the assistant superintendent of business services in the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

Huntington Beach Union High School District officials announced Friday the appointment of Traci Green to the position of assistant superintendent of business services, pending school board approval.

Green joined the district in April 2022 as its director of fiscal services, before transitioning to the position of chief business official in October 2024.

“We couldn’t ask for a more exceptional leader to head our business services department,” District Supt. Carolee Ogata stated in a news release announcing the move. “Traci Green brings extensive experience in educational finance and is as dedicated as they come. She is deeply committed not only to the district’s overall financial health, but also to supporting the success of every individual.

Advertisement

“Her ability to strike the right balance between sound fiscal management and ensuring our schools have access to the programs, services and facilities they need to thrive will be a great strength for our district.”

The position of assistant superintendent of business services is not an altogether new one for Green, who worked under the same title for the Westminster School District from 2021 to 2022.

Green began her career in education at the Garden Grove Unified School District, where she worked for nearly 18 years. She concluded her time there with a two-year stint as the director of K-12 educational services.

“My heart is committed to meaningful work rooted in servant leadership,” Green said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to advance student achievement and success.”

In early July, HBUSD officials announced Daniel Morris’s return to Huntington Beach High as principal this school year, having most recently served two years as principal at Edison.