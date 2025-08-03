Come for a book, leave with bongos — a Library of Things lets cardholders try, learn and create

Ericka Reeb from OC Community Resources shows items that can be checked-out as part of the Library of Things program, including a gardening drill kit, at the Donald Dungan Library in Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Men and women looking to learn the craft of sewing this week congregated at Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library, where a 90-minute lesson could be extended by weeks for students interested in checking the machines out with their library cards.

From power tools and sewing machines to lawn games and musical instruments, a vast catalog of items for temporary use is just one checkout away at the Orange County Public Libraries’ Library of Things.

Dungan is one of 29 branches in the network that lets cardholders get their hands on items that might expose them to new crafts and hobbies or fulfill a temporary need. OC Public Libraries’ librarian Ericka Reeb said another goal of the collection is to reduce some of the waste and overconsumption that can occur in the retail market.

Jenny Nason, left, and Wendy Hershman from the Orange Quilt Bee lead a sewing class Wednesday at Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library with machines on loan from the site’s Library of Things. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“When you purchase something, there’s a whole chain — sometimes there’s packaging, or maybe you use it, then it sits there taking up space in your home,” said Reeb, who also serves as branch manager for the University Park Library in Irvine.

“With the Library of Things, we buy one item and share it with the entire community.”

When OC Public Libraries launched the endeavor last spring, the catalog included about 45 items, primarily outdoor games and musical instruments, available for checkout at three branches, including the Costa Mesa library.

Today, with help from a $75,000 Sustainable California Libraries grant from the California State Library that last year allowed for expansion of the catalog and branch participation, the system offers more than 1,200 items in libraries countywide.

Reeb, who oversees the catalog and purchases items for it, said one benefit of the program is that it allows cardholders to check out something they’re interested in trying but not sure about buying.

A shelf near the entrance of Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library Wednesday displays items available for checkout through the Library of Things. (Sara Cardine)

For example, a homeowner might be considering switching from a gas-powered range to an electric one, so could check out an induction cooktop kit to see how it cooks. Another library patron could get a star-gazing set with a telescope to watch a meteor shower, or a pickleball set to try the sport without paying for equipment.

Other times, people may have grandkids visiting or a birthday party or meeting that requires a particular set, game or item not needed beyond the one-time use. Still others may have a weekend project that requires a tool, like a drill with an augur attachment for turning soil or a digital film scanner, that they’d otherwise have to buy and then keep indefinitely.

“We’ve looked for those items that were large — how often do you break out that cornhole set?” Reeb said Wednesday. “This way you can just check it out. You don’t have to store it, and you don’t have to pay for it. It’s free, just like a book.”

A stand at the Donald Dungan Library in Costa Mesa Wednesday displays items available through the Library of Things, many of which are checked out. (Sara Cardine)

While the Library of Things mirrors the traditional book-lending model, there are a few key differences. Firstly, it’s only for cardholders 18 and older and requires users to sign a waiver.

Library patrons are limited to two items at a time, and while an object can be checked out for 21 days, it cannot be renewed, due to a limited supply and high demand. A cardholder also cannot place a hold on an item and, in many cases, may have to pick it up and drop it off to its location of origin.

In addition to growing the catalog significantly, last year’s State Library grant also allowed OC Public Libraries to develop programming around the collection, including the sewing class at the Donald Dungan Library and talks and demonstrations on zero-waste or plant-based cooking, upcycling and living a plastic-free lifestyle.

Wednesday’s sewing machine tutorial — led by Jenny Nason and Wendy Hershman of the Orange Quilt Bee fabric store — saw Costa Mesa resident Vickie Do trying out a Brother 60-stitch computerized sewing machine to create a drawstring produce bag.

Costa Mesa resident Vickie Do learns to sew a produce bag Wednesday at the Donald Dungan Library, which maintains a catalog of items, like sewing machines, available for checkout. (Sara Cardine)

“I have never used a machine before. [But] now, with all the upcycling going on I want to empower my kids — I want to learn so I can show them,” said the 37-year-old mother of two, who regularly enrolls her kids in library classes and saw the adult sewing class.

“There’s also a mom and teen class. So, if ‘Mommy’ can learn, maybe I can come here and they can learn with me,” she said.

As use of the catalog deepens and expands, librarians are learning from patrons, through surveys and by word of mouth, the many different ways the Library of Things is improving and enriching lives.

Some people simply want to play a cassette tape or CD, or digitize their old music into a modern format. Others may want to try their hand at playing the bongos.

An Instant Pot electric pressure cooker is just one of several cooking items that can be checked-out from the “Library of Things” at the Donald Dungan Library in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Reeb said she once ordered a lifelike robotic cat, intended as a companion for people with dementia, but heard of a family that used it to acclimate their young daughter to having a real cat in the house.

It’s all part of ensuring libraries meet constituents wherever they’re at, according to Reeb.

“We’re constantly trying to meet the needs of our community,” she said. “And we love things like this, because people may say, ‘I already buy my books, but I always wanted to try a metal detector.’ And we have one for you.”

For more, visit ocpl.org/books-more/library-things.