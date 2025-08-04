3-time mayor Ed Selich feted as Citizen of the Year by Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce

Last year’s Newport Beach Citizen of the Year Marie Case toasts the new honoree, Ed Selich, during Monday’s party at the VEA Hotel.

Stepping into the Reveal lounge at VEA Hotel in Newport Beach Monday morning — after he was lured there under false pretenses — Ed Selich arrived visibly stunned to see several familiar faces there to greet him.

Selich believed he was there to meet up with hotel manager Debbie Snavely to discuss plans for the annual Mayor’s Dinner that’s sponsored by the organization he leads, Speak Up Newport.

Instead, he learned he’d been named the 2025 Newport Beach Citizen of the Year and all those familiar faces gathered in the room were there to fete him.

Advertisement

“I was honored to be selected, surprised [and it] caught me off guard,” Selich said.

Selich’s commitments to his hometown include serving 12 years on the Newport Beach City Council, including three one-year terms as mayor. He also served for a decade on the Newport Beach Planning Commission. In addition to his Speak Up Newport activities, Selich is president of the Newport Beach Housing Fund, which addresses the need for affordable housing in the city.

Sponsored by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Citizen of the Year Award has been presented since 1949 to recognize residents who have made a continuing commitment to the community.

According to the Chamber, the award is not so much for achievement as for helping others achieve. It’s not given for position but instead for “being there” when needed. It’s for the one who not only says, “I’ll help—what do we need to do?” then follows through on that promise.

Last year’s honoree, Marie Case, was among the crowd on hand Monday to honor Selich. “It’s such an honor to pass the Citizen of the Year baton to Ed,” she said.

The 2017 Citizen of the Year, Homer Bludau, who retired in 2009 from his job as Newport Beach city manager, shared his experiences working with Selich on city matters.

“Whenever we would meet for a breakfast meeting he was always right on it and asking questions,” said Bludau.

“I’d have to be on my game whenever I was with you,” he said to Selich.

Another former Citizen of the Year, David Beek, attested to the “can-do” quality that Selich possesses.

“When I was Commodore of the Balboa Yacht Club in 2020 we were negotiating with the Irvine Company marina division... on behalf of the BYC lease for slips and Ed, also a yacht club member, was my right hand, consultant,” Beek said. “He’s the go-to guy. He knows procedures, he knows how to navigate the system. He has great contacts and he’s very bright.”