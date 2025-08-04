Huntington Beach man fights for his life after e-bike accident

Kolby Aipa, 20, has been identified as the man seriously injured Saturday night when he and his ebike were being towed by a car. His grandfather, Ben Aipa, opened Aipa Surf Company in 1970. Above, his father, Duke Aipa blows the conch shell to start the Surf City paddle out in honor of Brian Wilson on June 21.

A Huntington Beach man was fighting for life Monday after he was critically injured in an e-bike accident on Saturday night.

Family members and police have identified the man as Kolby Aipa, 20.

“Yes our baby boy is in the fight of his life, he IS still with us though,” his mother, Val Aipa, posted on social media late Sunday night.

Huntington Beach police spokesman Corbin Carson said Monday that Aipa was being towed by a car of people that he was associated with on Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday night when he lost control of his e-bike and was struck by the same car that had been towing him.

The accident occurred at 10:08 p.m. Saturday night, near the intersection of Seapoint Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Carson said. Aipa, critically injured, was taken to UCI Medical Center.

There have been no arrests but the investigation is ongoing, Carson said.

Police closed Pacific Coast Highway in both directions late Saturday night due to what they termed a “major traffic collision investigation.” Northbound lanes were closed at Seapoint Street, with southbound lanes closed at Warner Avenue.

A GoFundMe to support the Aipa family was set up by the Pai family, owners of Huntington Surf and Sport. As of mid-Monday afternoon it had raised nearly $40,000.

Aipa Surf is a local surf apparel, surfboards and accessories company. Kolby Aipa’s grandfather, Ben, founded the brand in 1970, creating the influential “sting” design soon after.