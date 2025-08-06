Man fires mulitple shotgun blasts, holes up in his Huntington Beach condo

Huntington Beach police on Wednesday arrested a man who fired a shotgun inside his condo mulitple times Wednesday morning, striking other units in the same complex. No injuries were reported.

A man fired off shotgun blasts in his condominium in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning, striking neighboring units, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Huntington Beach police responded at about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday to a condominium complex near Pacific Coast Highway and Coral Cay to investigate a shots-fired call.

“Officers arrived on scene and determined that a resident had discharged a shotgun multiple times inside his residence, striking several neighboring units,” according to a Huntington Beach Police Department news

release. “The area was immediately contained, and officers evacuated several nearby residents out of an abundance of caution.”

Advertisement

Pacific Coast Highway was temporarily shut down in both directions during the incident.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., the suspect peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not disclose the suspect’s age or what led him to discharge the shotgun.