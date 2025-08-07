Burgers, badges and back-up: Newport Beach turns out for National Night Out

Kids take turns petting Stetson and Poncho during NBPD National Night Out event Tuesday at Bonita Canyon Park.

More than 700 people turned out Tuesday night at Bonita Canyon Sports Park for the Newport Beach Police Department’s 24th annual National Night Out event.

Dispatch officer Chelsea Luitwieler teaches kids emergency phone use at 911 activity table during the NBPD’s National Night Out Tuesday. (Susan Hoffman)

In addition to the food, games and crafts activities the visitors also found opportunities to interact with K9 officers, the Mounted Unit, Animal Control and SWAT, and collect crime prevention tips during the annual gathering also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”

Cherise Bloom of the Newport Beach Police Department, right, takes a photo of kids at the Spin Art activity during National Night Out Tuesday at Bonita Canyon Park. (Susan Hoffman)

At the police volunteer table, Susan Munthe and Pam Parker, both graduates of the Citizen’s Police Academy, shared information about home security.

“As part of crime prevention we alert the public ways to protect their home,” said Munthe.

“The NBPD has a free home service where they visit the home,” Parker added. “They check inside and out, tell you where to put cameras, prune back bushes, protect the placement of a safe.”

More than 700 attendees enjoyed free TK Burgers during Newport Beach Police Department’s National Night Out Tuesday. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach residents Doris and Marty Melnick said they appreciated the time the police had spent answering questions about protecting the neighborhood as a result of a previous crime event.

Nearby was the popular Mounted Unit, where NBPD horses endured lots of petting from the kids. Officer Nate Farris said the unit has expanded to four horses that are taken on frequent field trips as part of the community awareness.

“We go where there are large crowds, like the beach, Fashion Island, parks,” said Farris.

Newport Beach Police Department community service officers Cole Warner and Edwin Quijvix, from left, stand with volunteers Susan Munthe, Pam Parker and Lisa Reavlin behind the table displaying crime prevention information. (Susan Hoffman)

Dispatch officer Chelsea Luitwieler manned the 911 activity table where children could find coloring books, cards and games.

“These are so kids can learn what to do when they need 911 [help],” Luitwieler explained. “The materials teach them to learn their phone numbers and address.”