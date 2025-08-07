Costa Mesa officials support ‘No Vigilantes Act,’ offer $100K for immigrant aid

Following an impassioned discussion last month about how to protect immigrant families living in fear amid ICE raids, Costa Mesa officials Tuesday voted to place their legislative support — and money — behind several avenues of assistance.

The City Council in a meeting Tuesday approved a resolution and letter of support for Senate Bill 805, which would require law enforcement officers to visibly identify themselves and display their credentials, allow local police to request such identification and also make impersonating a law enforcement officer a misdemeanor offense.

Introduced by state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena), the “No Vigilantes Act” attempts, in part, to limit the actions of bounty hunters observed participating in immigration sweeps under the guise of ICE agents.

Advertisement

The council also agreed to allocate $100,000 toward efforts being undertaken by Enough for All , a coalition of Costa Mesa churches that’s been providing food, donations and help to Latino residents living in hiding from federal enforcement agent sweeps that have hit Orange County in recent months.

Enough for All initially formed in 2020 — raising more than $700,000 among member constituents to provide grants for individuals and families impacted by the COVID pandemic — and recently relaunched to respond to the burgeoning needs among families too afraid to leave their homes for school, work or grocery shopping.

The council’s actions come in response to numerous residents and immigrant rights advocates who on Tuesday urged the city to take a more active role in standing up against the detention of residents whose only crime is being undocumented, and assisting in their legal defense.

“What you have before you are just resolutions. What we need [are] real policy changes,” said Roberto Herrera, of the nonprofit social justice group Resilience Orange County. “The city needs to invest money and dollars to this cause.”

Tuesday’s discussion, agendized by Councilmembers Arlis Reynolds and Andrea Marr, as well as Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez, came after a heated July 15 council meeting during which dozens of speakers pleaded for action, amid heckling by a group of MAGA supporters in the crowd.

Officials roundly reiterated the city’s core value of maintaining inclusivity and compassion for all members of Costa Mesa’s diverse community. However, during the discussion of SB 805, Councilmember Loren Gameros wanted to ensure local police would not be required to engage in actions that might be construed as interfering with federal officers’ duties, a concern that’s been expressed by the California Police Chiefs Assn.

“I don’t want to mandate that they have to start doing anything,” he said. “I don’t want to back anyone into a corner.”

City Atty. Kimberly Hall Barlow explained officers would have discretion to request identification if they had reasonable cause to believe someone was impersonating an officer but would not be mandated to do so by the resolution.

While many who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting supported Costa Mesa’s backing of SB 805, currently being reviewed by the state Senate before heading to the Assembly, others pleaded for more decisive steps to be taken, including establishing a legal defense fund for detainees and an eviction moratorium for residents in hiding.

“I’m encouraging you guys to find some money in the budget to get behind some of the ideas and resolutions that have come forward this evening,” said Dianne Russell, a former planning commissioner. “We can do more, and I expect you to.”

After hearing an hour of public testimony, the City Council elected not only to commit $100,000 to bolster the city’s partnership with nonprofit efforts like Enough for All, but asked staff to explore establishing a legal defense fund for local individuals and families and examine the occurrence of at-fault evictions.

In his comments on the issue, Chavez described this time as “the saddest summer of my life,” and said he was glad the city was open to taking tangible steps to help community members.

“It is frightening to be in this position, knowing whatever we do will probably [draw] the ire of the federal government. But just because the fear exists in me, as the son of immigrants, doesn’t mean this isn’t an important thing to do,” he said.

“If someone in the community isn’t able to enjoy the fruits of our great city, in some way all of us are suffering.”

The council’s actions were approved in a 5-0 vote (Mike Buley was absent, while Jeff Pettis left the meeting before the start of the discussion.)

