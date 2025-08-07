Huntington Beach Planning Commission green-lights alcohol at sports complex

A rendering of a proposed outdoor dining area at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex, where alcohol would be served.

Alcohol sales will likely be coming soon to the Huntington Beach Sports Complex, despite concerns from some about offering them at a venue used for youth sports.

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission voted 4-3 on Tuesday night to move forward with a pair of conditional use permits allowing the sale, service and consumption of beer and wine at two outdoor patio dining areas at the sports complex.

The vote was identical for both areas, located at 18260 Goldenwest Street and 7300 Talbert Street, respectively. Planning Commission Chair Brian Thienes and Commissioners Ken Babineau, Ben Goldberg and Ann Palmer voted to allow the alcohol sales, with Vice-Chair and Commissioners Brett Bush, Dominic McGee and Tracy Pellman dissenting.

The permits were approved by Joanna Cortez at the city zoning administrator meeting on July 16, but Pellman appealed that decision a week later. On Tuesday night, she revealed that she had also appealed the decision to the state Alcohol Beverage Control board.

“I was concerned that the city would not do the right thing, and at least there would be another avenue [for appeal],” she said.

Jerry Marchbank and Louie Palmerin, who have each been involved in youth sports in Surf City for years, represented the applicant, HBSC Partners, at the meeting. Palmerin is the president of Huntington Valley Little League.

“We’ve really done a lot of work to improve the facility,” Marchbark said. “One of the things we hear from the folks visiting is, ‘Why aren’t you serving alcohol like the other parks? Is that going to happen?’ ... We’ve taken over the food and beverage component of the facility and we’ve really improved the food offerings, and we’re now looking at doing this as sort of the next evolution of the park.”

Marchbank said the group wanted to roll out alcohol sales responsibly.

“Drinking doesn’t equal drunk, doesn’t equal alcoholics, doesn’t equal hitting kids,” he told the commissioners. “We don’t want any of that stuff.”

The Huntington Beach Sports Complex has fields for baseball, softball, soccer and other events. (Courtesy of the city of Huntington Beach)

HBSC Partners plans to offer security for the 1909 Craft Beer & Concessions outdoor dining areas, which would each be about 5,200 square feet.

Babineau coached his son, who grew up playing baseball in the city. He said none of the places where his son played sold alcohol, but every parent who wanted to drink brought their own to the games.

“If we think we’re going to stop drinking by not selling it, we’re kidding ourselves,” he said. “We always knew who was drinking, because they weren’t in the bleachers, they were sitting in the outfield with their red Solo cups.”

The alcohol at the Sports Complex would be provided via table service in an enclosed area, rather than people being able to take the beverages with them back to the stands.

But several residents showed up to slam the idea, including Marina High softball coach Dan Hay, who just finished putting on the prestigious Premier Girls Fastpitch National Softball Championships in the area.

“My customer base, the 50,000 people that I just brought into town over the last 17 days, not one of them requested to me that they were looking for alcohol in Huntington Beach at the Sports Complex,” Hay said. “There’s no clientele, on the youth side of things, that wants alcohol being served while their kids are playing sports. I don’t care how many adult events the owners want to hold there ... but my issue is youth sports.

“A 12-year-old girl or a 12-year-old boy has no business watching two parents, or a parent or a coach, get in a fistfight out on a field because they went to the little guarded area in the Sports Complex and downed six beers real fast because they were upset with a coach ... Then [they go] back to Field 3, and decide to get in an argument with the coach, or wait for the umpire to come off the field to beat the hell out of him. It happens. Don’t tell me it doesn’t. I’ve seen it; everyone here has seen it.”

Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Dominic McGee, right, shown after speaking at a City Council meeting in 2024, opposed issuing permits for serving alcohol at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Planning Commission agreed to green-light the HBSC Partners permits with modified conditions, some of them brought up by resident Dave Chennault during his public comments. They included the security element, making a solid barrier to the area, consumption at a table and limiting the hours of alcohol service from noon until closing, no later than 10 p.m.

Lines for a children’s walk-up window would not be queued up through the tables.

Upcoming events planned at the sports complex include the O.C. Rewind Fest music festival on Sept. 27. A flier advertises unlimited beer tastings from noon to 4 p.m.

Bush and McGee were adamantly against the permits in their comments.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s box ... I just can’t imagine telling your child, ‘Watch me drink, watch me do it well,’” Bush said. “That’s what you’re doing ... I think it’s a very bad look and a black mark.”

Added McGee: “If there’s one DUI fatality on Goldenwest after we allow this, then it’s on our heads.”

But Thienes said he saw it differently, calling it a controlled environment.

“I think saying to cut it off or hide it from people, it’s an unrealistic expectation,” he said. “But to do it responsibly, and teach children how to drink responsibly, I think is better than saying cold turkey ‘no.’”

The Planning Commission action is final, unless an appeal is filed to the City Council within 10 calendar days from the night it was approved.