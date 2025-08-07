National Night Out introduces first responders, community partnerships

Hudson Conkle, 10, mounts a police motorcycle during National Night Out at Fountain Valley Sports Park on Tuesday.

National Night Out at Fountain Valley Sports Park Tuesday saw the community interface with its uniformed personnel, the attendees taking the opportunity to get to know the people charged with protecting them.

“I think law enforcement, in general, can do a better job of telling their story,” Fountain Valley Interim Police Chief Rod Cox said. “I think this provides the opportunity for us to tell the police story and show how much we care about the community, show our resources, show the tools that we use.

“The cops get face time with the community, visit with the kids, visit with the adults. They get to know people one on one, and it just builds our community orientation and lets people know that we’re human.”

Tai Kalati, 6, handles police equipment and puts on gear during National Night Out in Fountain Valley. (Andrew Turner)

The attending families stood at rapt attention as they formed a boundary around the demonstration of crime-fighting canines.

K9 Pomix participated in multiple scenarios, which included chasing after a padded suit-wearing, weapon-bearing Officer Austin Pennella.

Pennella played on the boys’ soccer team at Fountain Valley High, where he graduated in 2020. Early exposure to others who became officers made going into law enforcement a “natural jump,” he said.

“It’s fun for me,” Pennella said of partaking in the canine showcase. “I’m sure it’s a lot more scary for the people that actually get bit without the suit. I love it. I love getting bit. I love doing the work with the canine. That’s my goal long term, so being able to work with the dog as closely as I get to is a privilege.”

Fountain Valley firefighters take a picture with members of the Miss Fountain Valley court during National Night Out. (Andrew Turner)

The German shepherd has its own Instagram page, where hundreds have followed along to witness the activities of Pomix and Canine Officer Gannon Kelly.

Families enjoyed interactions with police and fire personnel, some donning firefighter headgear. Children also got to sit on a police motorbike, have their sprint speed timed by a radar gun and pull on protective gear.

Attendees also met members of the Fountain Valley dispatch team, radio amateur civil emergency services (RACES), the retired senior volunteer program (RSVP), and the police explorer program.

The RSVP team provides a number of functions that lighten the load on law enforcement, including handling parking citations and vacation home checks. Joy Garcia, who has been involved with the program for three years, said its numbers have held firm at a few dozen. Volunteers are kept out of dangerous situations, she added.

Fountain Valley Police Officer Matthew Spencer uses a radar gun to catch the sprint speed of attendees at National Night Out. (Andrew Turner)

“I’m very, very appreciative of Fountain Valley for having been able to raise my children here and to have all of these events and activities for them,” Garcia said.

Cox said Fountain Valley is on the verge of starting a community emergency response team (CERT) in September.

“We’ll be looking for volunteers for that,” Cox said. “People will want to attend the CERT training. We’ll start with our in-house volunteers first, if they want to go, then we’ll reach out to the community and build the program from there.”

Youngsters take a picture in front of a fire engine during National Night Out in Fountain Valley on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

Cox also mentioned the city has volunteers running a program called You Are Not Alone (YANA), which stays in communication with senior residents.

Community members also visited with representatives from the Orange County district attorney’s office, the Trauma Intervention Program, and with City Net, which is contracted to provide homeless services in Fountain Valley.

While the evening, in some ways, was highlighted by community partnerships, it also served as a chance to remember others.

Fountain Valley’s National Night Out was dedicated to Bill McQuaid, the late fire chief who died on July 25. A memorial service for McQuaid will be held on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Mariners Church in Irvine.

Cars access Fountain Valley Sports Park via Ed Arnold Way on Tuesday. The entrance to the park was recently renamed. (Andrew Turner)

As families visited the park on Tuesday, many also saw for the first time the new street signage for Ed Arnold Way. The entrance to the park was recently renamed in honor of Arnold, who was a longtime resident and sportscaster.

Fountain Valley police announced this week that officers will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 15. Authorities said the operation would be carried out on Warner Avenue near Brookhurst Street from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.