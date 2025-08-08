Billy Wilson named new principal of Valley Vista High

Billy Wilson has been named the new principal of Valley Vista High.

Huntington Beach Union High School District officials made the announcement on Friday afternoon; the appointment is pending board approval.

Valley Vista, based in Fountain Valley, is the district’s continuation school.

“From walking the halls as a continuation high school student to leading them as principal, my journey has come full circle and is proof that every setback can be the start of a powerful comeback,” Wilson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to begin a new school year in this role and am looking forward to building meaningful connections with the Valley Vista students, staff and community.”

Wilson’s administrative roles include a five-year tenure as an assistant principal at Warner Middle School. He had served as an assistant principal at Huntington Beach High since 2021.

Additionally, Wilson has worked with at-risk students in youth services and held multiple special education teaching jobs, including a stint at Marina High.

“During his time [with the district], he’s focused heavily on the success of each individual student, ensuring they have the resources, opportunities and support needed to thrive,” District Supt. Carolee Ogata said in a news release. “His compassionate nature and background in working with students of varying needs and abilities are the perfect foundation for building upon the positive culture on Valley Vista’s campus.”

