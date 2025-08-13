Balboa Island Yacht Club: run by kids for kids

Campaign signs promoting 2026 officers of the Balboa Island Yacht Club, a program run by kids for kids, grace the sand on the South Bayfront.

The sidewalk along South Bayfront of Balboa Island on a summer morning teems with activity as 185 children between the ages of 6 and 16, along with assorted family members, gather for the Balboa Island Yacht Club (BIYC), an 8-week summer program run by kids for kids.

Kids and their parents fill the South Bayfront three mornings a week during the summer for eight weeks as part of the Balboa Island Yacht Club activities. (Susan Hoffman)

The BIYC, which was founded by the Beek family more than a century ago, joined Southern California Yachting Assn. in 1922 as a no facility club.

“The kids do all the day-to-day [operations of the club] with parents behind the scenes,” explained Irene Yonkers, the mother of BIYC Vice Commodore Caden Yonkers. “We have adults that run the sailing race committee and typically the officers’ families assist the officers with the administrative stuff and there is an advisory board comprised of BIYC alumni and BIYC alumni parents.”

Wednesdays are for rowing races for the kid-only Balboa Island Yacht Club program. (Susan Hoffman)

This year’s commodore is Leela McClain of Costa Mesa, who said the job is a great experience but also challenging.

“As commodore you’re in charge of everything,” McClain said about the planning, registration, office tasks and so on. “BIYC is a huge community and without the help of the officers, staff members and parents I would not have been able to get everything done this year.”

The 103-year-old club is open to all interested kids. The eight-week aquatic program unfolds each summer on and around the Beek family’s private pier at 410 South Bayfront, where rows of racks filled with sailboats and paddle boards line the inside of the seawall. The activities include paddle-boarding, rowing, swimming, SUP, and sailing race competitions.

The Balboa Island Yacht Club run by kids for kids is identified by a wooden sign adjacent to the Beek family pier on the South Bayfront of Balboa Island. (Susan Hoffman)

“I think that BIYC is unique and special, it’s a club for kids run by kids,” said Yonkers, whose three sons have been carrying on the tradition of commodore position since 2009. “The kids that are in BIYC [are considered] their summer family.”