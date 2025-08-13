The show must sustain: Recycled outfits hit runway at Festival of Arts

Quinne Boyd, 6, walks along in her “Redwood Princess” gown, created by first-year exhibitors Jonathan Boyd and Valerie Killeen, during the 16th annual Festival of Arts runway fashion show on Sunday in Laguna Beach.

The Festival of Arts runway fashion show returned to the grounds on Sunday, showcasing the splendor arts patrons have come to expect.

A new batch of unique designs were produced and put on stage for public consumption, the creations brought forth by a group of artists already exhibiting their work in the juried fine art show.

Models pose in a final runway walk with their designer garments in the 16th annual Festival of Arts fashion show on Sunday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

The fashion show calls on those artists entering the contest to volunteer their time and talents to come up with outfits furnished from reclaimed, recycled and repurposed materials.

Jonathan Boyd and Valerie Killeen, first-time exhibitors from San Clemente, were big winners, claiming multiple awards for their entry, “Redwood Princess.”

Makanna Johnson, the special recognition winner, models her design, “The Dream Set,” made of recycled book pages, during the 16th annual Festival of Arts runway fashion show on Sunday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Made from California redwood taken from a decommissioned water tank, the dress became a transformational costume for Quinne Boyd, their 6-year-old niece. She relished the opportunity to twirl and wave a wand of turned redwood with a heart-shaped tip in front of an adoring audience.

The entry earned recognition as the Most Glamorous “Red Carpet” Worthy Creation from the judges, and a majority of 230 votes cast favored the “Redwood Princess” for the People’s Choice award.

Model Allison Adams shows off her Anne Moore-designed garment of packaging labels “Shout Out to the Cuties of Orange Coast” during a backstage walkabout at the 16th annual Festival of Arts runway fashion show on Sunday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Printmaking artist Anne Moore repeated as winner of the Most Creative Concept category for her dress “Shout Out to the Cuties of Orange Coast,” modeled by her daughter and fellow artist Allison Adams.

Ceramics artist Mark Hendrickson received the Most Innovative Use of Materials award for a red, white and blue vest made from plastic casings.

Model Becky Ryan walks the runway in her red, white and blue plastic casing shells vest, designed by ceramics artist Mark Hendrickson, during the 16th annual Festival of Arts runway fashion show on Sunday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Paula Collins, also a ceramicist, took home the award for Most Exciting Ensemble. The garments required the assistance of two people on stage, her daughter Jana Faro and granddaughter Avery Clear serving as her models.

Theatrical designer Brad Elsberry, local writer and podcaster Marrie Stone, and Gerard Stripling, a local sculptor recently named Artist of the Year by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, served as the panel of judges.

Avery Clear, left, dances in her teapot with mom Jana Faro, from left, as they parade a garment made of ceramic tiles by artist Paula Collins, during the 16th annual Festival of Arts runway fashion show in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nelson Coates, an award-winning feature film and television production designer, emceed the event.

For the first time, the fashion show featured designs by junior artists, including works by sixth-grade student Quinn Riley, seventh-grader Makanna Johnson, and a collaboration between ninth-grade friends Sofia Guerrero and Lauren Lee.

The Fragrance Boutique, a Laguna Beach business, also provided a pop-up experience at the show, giving guests the chance to create their own scent for an additional fee.