CdM water polo alumnus promoting awareness, research with Saturday’s ‘Swim for Suicide’

Tanner Pulice, a four-year varsity standout water polo player at Corona del Mar High School, lost his older brother Toby, shown above in the water, to suicide in 2018.

Then a junior at Corona del Mar High, Tanner Pulice was a model of strength after his older brother Toby took his own life at their Newport Beach home in October 2018.

Tanner did the unthinkable the very next morning. He suited up for the Sea Kings boys’ water polo team to play a pair of matches with his teammates.

Throughout his water polo career — from CdM, to UCLA and now Stanford — Pulice has drawn every inch of strength out of his 5-foot-10 frame. Going into his final year of eligibility this fall, he’s the shortest player listed on the Cardinal roster.

Advertisement

Strength inside is often unseen and can be more tenuous. Pulice said he struggled with depression for years after his brother’s death, just like Toby did.

“Obviously, it’s been almost seven years since my brother passed away when I was a junior in high school,” Tanner Pulice said. “I’ve really wanted to do something for a long time now. With school and playing college water polo, it’s been tough to find the time and motivation to get something started. This past December, when I was home for winter break, I finally had some time to think about what I wanted to do. That ultimately materialized into starting a nonprofit.”

Tanner Pulice, pictured with his late older brother Toby, recently created the Save TOBY Project nonprofit. (Courtesy of Tanner Pulice)

It’s called the Save Toby Project, with “Toby” being his brother’s first name but also standing for “The One Beside You.”

Pulice and his nonprofit will be hosting the first “Swim for Suicide” on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Big Corona, also known as Corona del Mar State Beach. Both swimmers and supporters are welcome.

Money raised from the swim will go directly to support the work of Dr. Leanne Williams and the Stanford Center for Precision Mental Health and Wellness, which seeks to advance groundbreaking research and accelerate the adoption of precision psychiatry.

It’s obviously a cause close to the heart of Pulice, now 23, who graduated from Stanford in June with a bachelor’s degree in human biology and is staying in Palo Alto to pursue a master’s degree in public policy.

“My brother went through a really long, hard fight with depression,” Pulice said. “He went to therapy, he took the medication and nothing seemed to click for him. It wasn’t really until I went through my own struggle with depression over the last few years that I just started to see the flaws in our psychiatric system, in the way that we treat mental illness currently. I was kind of naive to it for a long time, and through my personal experience I guess I became educated on where things stand.”

He added that precision psychiatry seeks to use brain imaging to inform a diagnosis, a treatment and even possible prevention, rather than the process being a guessing game.

Corona del Mar’s Tanner Pulice (7) shoots and scores in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs against Foothill in 2019. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Swim for Suicide participants can order a ticket for the one-mile swim and a T-shirt for $100 total. The ticket individually costs $75, and the T-shirt $30.

Showing up to support and be a spectator is free.

Pulice’s mom Lisa and another water polo parent, Christy Smith, have been helping him organize the event. Smith’s son, Harrison, was a goalkeeper for CdM who was also a part of the team’s class of 2020.

Christy Smith said that Irvine-based water polo equipment manufacturer Kap7 International is helping to donate caps for the swim, as well as flags for the finish line. There’s also a Save Toby Project water polo suit available for purchase.

“It is the first year, so there will be changes for next year, but this isn’t something that Tanner only wants to do once,” Christy Smith said. “He wants it to be an annual event, and I think that’s great.”

She added that Pulice’s high school teammates will be there to support the swim on Saturday.

Tanner Pulice is entering his final season with the Stanford University men’s water polo team this fall. (Courtesy of Tanner Pulice)

“It’s almost like a reunion for a lot of us,” she said. “I don’t feel like any of us really took the time to take things in [after Toby Pulice died] because it was such a busy time of year. There was no closure. There was no funeral. There was no service. It wasn’t like when [former CdM student] Patrick [Turner] passed [due to suicide ], where everybody could come together and mourn together publicly. This was very private. And for us who were involved, and were there, it was very hard.”

Tanner Pulice said it’s meaningful for him to have the event a week after another CdM water polo alumna, Maddie Musselman Woepse, held a swim in Newport Beach to raise NUT Carcinoma cancer awareness following the death of her husband, Pat.

“There’s just such a shared experience with a lot of these challenges, whether that’s losing somebody, going through a mental difficulty yourself or, in Maddie’s case, cancer,” Pulice said. “It means a lot to me that people still remember my brother, they still remember what he went through and it’s still important for people to show up and support.”