Advertisement
News

Local wildlife enthusiasts swoop in to aid nonprofit after great horned owl rescue

An owl rescued from a glue trap gets a bath at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach.
An owl rescued from a glue trap gets a bath at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach.
(Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
Sara Cardine.
By Sara Cardine
Staff Writer Follow

Orange County wildlife enthusiasts flocked to assist a Huntington Beach rescue group Wednesday, donating dish soap to aid in the treatment of a great horned owl discovered in a glue trap in Laguna Niguel.

The nonprofit Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center took in the injured bird on July 23 after a well-meaning individual found the creature and attempted to free it by cutting its feathers, according to Executive Director Debbie McGuire.

A great horned owl that got caught in a glue trap gets a bath at Huntington Beach's Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center.
(Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)

Volunteers removed the excess glue with oil, then applied grease-cutting dish soap in a warm bath, a process used for oiled birds. A similar method was employed during the 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill, which saw the discharge of 25,000 gallons of crude wash up on local coastlines.

During the disaster, the center received three truckloads of Dawn dish soap from donors wishing to assist in the cleanup of oiled birds. After the crisis, officials distributed the leftover soap to other organizations, keeping a small stockpile.

But, during the washing of the great horned owl, the supply dwindled, inspiring McGuire on Wednesday to issue a request on social media.

Advertisement

“Could you help us get more Dawn dish soap?” she wrote. ”This rather wet great horned owl used the last of our supplies as we washed oil from his wings.”

Within hours, the center got 100 jugs of soap, prompting an immediate thank you message. Still, more items remain on the center’s Amazon.com wishlist including paper towels and bleach ccoc.org/wish-list.html.

Meanwhile, Mr. Owl is looking at a long recovery. Because owl feathers don’t grow out like a mammal’s fur, but rather through a slow-motion, full-body molting that happens once a year, he’ll be recuperating through the nonprofit Orange County Bird of Prey Center until he’s cleared for takeoff.

The rescue of a great horned owl by the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center depleted the center's stockpile of dish soap.
The rescue of a great horned owl by the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center depleted a stockpile of dish soap built up in the 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill. Donors flocked together Wednesday to replenish the supply.
(Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)
NewsHuntington Beach
Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

More on this Subject

Most Read in News

Advertisement