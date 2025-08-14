Local wildlife enthusiasts swoop in to aid nonprofit after great horned owl rescue

An owl rescued from a glue trap gets a bath at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach.

Orange County wildlife enthusiasts flocked to assist a Huntington Beach rescue group Wednesday, donating dish soap to aid in the treatment of a great horned owl discovered in a glue trap in Laguna Niguel.

The nonprofit Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center took in the injured bird on July 23 after a well-meaning individual found the creature and attempted to free it by cutting its feathers, according to Executive Director Debbie McGuire.

A great horned owl that got caught in a glue trap gets a bath at Huntington Beach’s Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. (Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center)

Volunteers removed the excess glue with oil, then applied grease-cutting dish soap in a warm bath, a process used for oiled birds. A similar method was employed during the 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill, which saw the discharge of 25,000 gallons of crude wash up on local coastlines.

During the disaster, the center received three truckloads of Dawn dish soap from donors wishing to assist in the cleanup of oiled birds. After the crisis, officials distributed the leftover soap to other organizations, keeping a small stockpile.

But, during the washing of the great horned owl, the supply dwindled, inspiring McGuire on Wednesday to issue a request on social media.

“Could you help us get more Dawn dish soap?” she wrote. ”This rather wet great horned owl used the last of our supplies as we washed oil from his wings.”

Within hours, the center got 100 jugs of soap, prompting an immediate thank you message. Still, more items remain on the center’s Amazon.com wishlist including paper towels and bleach ccoc.org/wish-list.html.

Meanwhile, Mr. Owl is looking at a long recovery. Because owl feathers don’t grow out like a mammal’s fur, but rather through a slow-motion, full-body molting that happens once a year, he’ll be recuperating through the nonprofit Orange County Bird of Prey Center until he’s cleared for takeoff.