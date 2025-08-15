Luke’s Lobster, popular East Coast chain, is rolling into Newport Beach

Seafood rolls and clam chowder are menu staples at Luke’s Lobster, which opens this month in Newport Beach.

Buttery lobster rolls are making their way to Balboa Island later this month.

That’s when Luke’s Lobster, a popular family-owned restaurant chain anchored in Maine, is aiming to open its first Orange County location.

For the uninitiated, Luke’s Lobster began in 2009 as the creation of Luke Holden, a third-generation lobsterman from Portland, Maine. Since then, the restaurant has served up its New England-style chilled lobster rolls to satiate seafood cravings.

O.C. will soon acquaint itself with the East Coast eatery’s rolls made Luke’s Way — toasted, buttered split-top buns stuffed with wild-caught lobster, crab or shrimp, a dab of mayonnaise, a splash of lemon butter and a seasoning blend sprinkled in.

Can’t decide on what seafood stuffing? Fret not. The rolls can also be ordered as a flight. Additionally, the Balboa Island location is primed to serve other menu staples like New England clam chowder, Cape Cod potato chips and craft sodas.

With summer winding down, customers can expect counter service from the Luke’s Lobster shack, allowing for them to grab a bite before heading to the beach.

Besides the food, what also sets Luke’s Lobster apart is its commitment to food-chain transparency and sustainable-sourced seafood practices, which has led it to be a Certified B corporation concerned with social and environmental goals since 2018.

In the meantime, the chain has expanded to 30 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

The Newport Beach location follows one opened in Santa Monica last year.

A spokesperson for the restaurant didn’t have an opening date to share just yet, but the chain is planning to introduce itself to O.C. with giveaways and charitable donations.

The website for Luke’s Lobster announced that the first 100 patrons who order a select six-ounce lobster roll will get a free promotional beach towel.

All throughout its first week of business, the restaurant plans to donate $1 from every lobster roll sold to Serving People in Need, a longtime Costa Mesa-based nonprofit dedicated to helping people experiencing homeless through a number of programs and services.

Once up and running, Luke’s Lobster at Balboa Island will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner at 329 Marine Ave., Newport Beach.