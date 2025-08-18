Woman suspected of shooting man at Huntington Beach business shot, killed by police

Huntington Beach police Monday responded to a report of shots fired at 5921 Skylab Road, north of Bolsa Avenue.

A man was shot Monday morning at a Huntington Beach business, and the woman suspected of pulling the trigger was killed by police two hours later during a traffic stop in South Gate.

Officers responded about 7:15 a.m. to reports of shots fired at California Closets at 5921 Skylab Road, according to Huntington Beach police spokesman Corbin Carson.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Carson said.

Witnesses told reporters that the victim was conscious and talking at the time he was transported to a hospital.

About two hours later, police in South Gate spotted a vehicle that was believed to have been connected to the shooting. Police stopped the car in the 8600 block of San Carolos Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard, and the woman inside wielded a gun, prompting police to open fire, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Daniel Vizcarra.

The woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Vizcarra said.

There was no immediate word on the relationship between the woman and the man who was shot in Huntington Beach. Their names were not immediately released.