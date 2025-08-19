Coastal Commission approves plan to make the beach at the Wedge ADA accessible

A surfer rides a big wave at the Wedge in Newport Beach. The city is planning to make the nearby beach more accessible.

Beach sand won’t be a wedge between people with mobility impairments and better views of famed shore-breaking waves in Newport Beach for much longer.

The California Coastal Commission Friday gave unanimous approval to the city’s plan to extend a concrete pathway and build a viewing pad near the Wedge to make the beach next to it more ADA accessible.

“We are pleased that the commission has approved an expansion of the pathway and creation of a viewing area at one of the world’s most iconic surf breaks,” said John Pope, city spokesperson. “The new pathway will allow visitors with wheelchairs, walkers and strollers to view and visit the Wedge and will advance the city’s broader goals of expanding access for all members of the public.”

Advertisement

Don Schmitz, a consultant for the city, prepared a presentation for the commission meeting held at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, but commissioners didn’t need much convincing as the project was moved to be streamlined alongside other consent calendar items.

“We’re very grateful for the cooperation and coordination work of your staff,” Schmitz told commissioners in lieu of giving the presentation. “This is a critical vertical access way to the iconic beach of the Wedge, which is world famous. This will provide ADA access so folks can go down and watch the surfers risk their lives against the jetty.”

According to the staff report for the coastal development permit, the concrete pathway is slated to be 200 feet long while the viewing pad will be 10 feet wide. The pathway would be an extension of an existing concrete walkway at the end of Channel Road adjacent to Jetty View Park.

In addition to ADA accessibility, it will also provide improved access for first responders.

The commission has historically been cautious about approving plans to pave through sandy beaches, as such projects can have a disruptive impact on coastal habitats.

A slide from Schmitz’s presentation shows the project is slated to be located next to the rock jetty at the Wedge. (Screenshot by Gabriel San Román)

Newport Beach, in ongoing conversations with commission staff, altered its original design. Schmitz spoke with Meagan Harmon, the commission’s chair, earlier this month and noted the city’s agreement with the recommended changes.

Schmitz’s presentation, provided to the Daily Pilot, reassured that the pathway and viewing pad would avoid any disruption to the dune habitat at the beach.

Formal permit approval hinges on Newport Beach submitting revised construction and site plans. The city must also assume the risk of building in a hazardous coastal zone and waive liability as part of the conditions for approval.

Bob Yant, a Newport Beach resident, urged the commission to move the project forward as he became a power wheelchair user after an ocean diving accident on the Balboa Peninsula 44 years ago.

Yant shared how his friends used to lift his wheelchair up by the wheels to get him closer to the Wedge, but that is no longer a viable option for him as time has passed on.

“Extension of the sidewalk to allow viewing the Wedge surfing area would be a great improvement in the quality of life for me and many others,” Yant wrote to commissioners. “I’ve witnessed many other individuals being left behind when the rest of their group walk out to view the amazing waves.”

“Those who use wheelchairs, walkers and canes, or push baby strollers deserve equal access to our city’s beautiful site,” he added.

Newport Beach expects to award a contract in November with pathway construction beginning as soon as early 2026.

The project does not have a price tag but the city anticipates an estimate in the coming months.