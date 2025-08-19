Huntington Beach attempted murder suspect shot by police ID’ed as store employee

A woman fatally shot Monday by sheriff’s deputies in the city of South Gate after allegedly shooting at employees of a Huntington Beach California Closets, causing one man to be hospitalized, has been identified as a store employee, police report.

Lucero San Pedro-Castro, 29, of Baldwin Park, was quickly identified as the shooter in the incident, which took place at 2159 Skylab Road at around 7:15 a.m. Monday. The two victims she shot at are also store employees, according to Huntington Beach police.

Pedro-Castro fled the scene in a 2022 Toyota Corolla, as law enforcement agencies were alerted about the armed woman. The vehicle was spotted at around 9:30 a.m. by South Gate police officers, who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 8600 block of San Carlos Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

The vehicle turned into a driveway during the stop. Pedro-Castro pointed a gun at a South Gate police officer approaching the vehicle, at which point the officer shot the suspect, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived and attempted to provide treatment, transporting Pedro-Castro to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly before 10 a.m., Huntington Beach police spokesman Corbin Carson confirmed Tuesday.

No other injuries were sustained during the incident. The police shooting is being handled by homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, while Huntington Beach police are investigating the shooting on Skylab Road, Carson added.

The relationship between Pedro-Castro and the individuals she shot at, including the man she struck, is still unknown. The victim, who was conscious and able to communicate as he was being hospitalized on Monday, is suspected to recover from his injuries, police report.

Any inquiries regarding the Huntington Beach shooting should be directed to Detective Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 357-1183.

Anyone with information about the police shooting in South Gate is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.