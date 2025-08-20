Huntington Beach pegs Jason Schmitt as new city treasurer

Huntington Beach has appointed just its third city treasurer in nearly 30 years.

Jason Schmitt, a former Fortune 500 executive and CEO, was unanimously approved for the position by the City Council on Tuesday night.

Schmitt, 48, was sworn in by Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen.

“I believe that everyone deserves a shot at their American Dream,” Schmitt said in a speech following his appointment. “I will bring that exact same spirit to the treasurer’s office, as America is just too big for small dreams. Our office’s priorities will always be transparency in the collecting of our taxes, and prudence in investing those funds to stretch Huntington Beach’s dollars further. My duty is to safeguard taxpayer dollars with integrity, and earn this community’s trust with every decision my office makes.”

Schmitt succeeds Alisa Backstrom, who had been Surf City’s treasurer since 2011. Backstrom, who was reelected in 2024, announced in May that she would be stepping down, effective July 1.

Advertisement

The position was also previously held by Shari Freidenrich, the current Orange County treasurer-tax collector who served Huntington Beach from 1996 to 2010.

Schmitt, who has a law degree from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Pacific College, said he moved to Orange County about a year ago from Tennessee with his husband, Michael. From 2019-2023, he was chief executive officer for Old Time Pottery, a private equity sponsored home decor retailer in Tennessee.

His time as a Fortune 500 executive included stints with businesses like Walmart, Amazon, Gap and Mattel.

Huntington Beach has projected budget deficits in future years, though the city was able to draw from reserves to adopt a structurally balanced budget for 2025-26.

New Huntington Beach city treasurer Jason Schmitt, second from left, is sworn in by Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen during Tuesday night’s Huntington Beach City Council meeting. (Screencap / city of Huntington Beach )

“For me, I’m going to start this job like I would any other job, whether we have the biggest budget surplus or biggest budget deficit in the world,” Schmitt said in an interview with the Daily Pilot. “I’m going to listen, I’m going to ask my team lots of questions, I’m going to gather a lot of information. I’m going to be talking to my team, other leadership in Huntington Beach, having conversations with the residents of Huntington Beach. I’m trying to gather as much information as possible so we have a data-driven perspective, as much information as we can to make good decisions that impact the financial health of our city.”

Schmitt was recommended for the position by an ad hoc committee consisting of Mayor Pat Burns and Councilmembers Gracey Van Der Mark and Butch Twining.

During public comments Tuesday night, it was brought up that Schmitt had donated $249 each to the city council campaigns of Twining, Don Kennedy and Chad Williams last year.

All three council members were elected.

“I’ve given tens of thousands of dollars to Republicans and Democrats over the last 30 years, across the spectrum,” Schmitt said after the meeting when asked about the contributions. “I donated to council members in probably six or seven different municipalities in 2024 because I wanted good government. These guys happened to be the folks that we supported in Huntington Beach.”

He added that he had no way of knowing that Backstrom would resign just months after being elected.

“It’s just a fortuitous accident that those two things happened to occur,” he said.

Twining and Kennedy said during the meeting that they did not know of Schmitt until he applied for the position.

“If somebody can think like a CEO and act like a CFO, that is someone that is highly qualified,” Kennedy said.

Schmitt, during his speech after he was sworn in, made reference to a 1984 political advertisement by President Ronald Reagan when he said that “We believe it is always morning in America.” He added that he and his husband have an 85-pound English cream golden retriever named Reagan.

“All great change in America begins at the kitchen table,” Schmitt added, referencing Reagan’s farewell address before switching it up a bit. “Or sometimes, at the dog beach.”