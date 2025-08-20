Motorcyclist, teen girl killed in 2 separate traffic collisions in Huntington Beach

HBPD is investigating a crash Friday near McFadden Avenue and Springdale Street, where a motorcycle reportedly struck the back of a tow truck, killing the rider.

Huntington Beach police are investigating whether impairment may have played a role in two separate traffic collisions Friday and Sunday that claimed the lives of a 37-year-old Huntington Beach man and an unidentified 15-year-old girl.

The first crash, described by police as a motorcycle versus tow truck, took place Friday shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Springdale Street, where a blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle reportedly crashed into the back of a yellow Ford tow truck carrying a vehicle.

Huntington Beach police spokesman Corbin Carson said the tow truck was stopped on McFadden, just west of Springdale, but could not say whether the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light or may have been on the side of the road when it was struck, as the incident is still under investigation.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the motorcyclist — described as a 37-year-old man from Huntington Beach — had sustained life-threatening injuries. Paramedics attempted to provide medical treatment, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an HBPD release.

The unidentified driver of the truck cooperated with police, who determined that he was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. However, it was still unknown Wednesday whether impairment may have been a factor for the man on the motorcycle.

Teen killed in head-on collision Sunday

Huntington Beach police suspect a 44-year-old Santa Ana woman may have been impaired Sunday, when her vehicle crashed head on with another car on Edinger Avenue, east of Beach Boulevard. (Google Maps)

Huntington Beach police on Sunday, at around 8:11 p.m., were dispatched to a collision near the intersection of Edinger Avenue and Beach Boulevard involving three vehicles, according to a release issued Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Edinger, just east of Beach, when it reportedly struck a white Lexus RX head-on in the eastbound lanes. A third car, a silver Lexus GS, crashed into the second vehicle shortly after the first collision.

Officers located the driver of the Accord — described as a 44-year-old Santa Ana woman who was not being named due to a pending investigation — who’d suffered major injuries and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital.

In the car with the woman were two 15-year-old female passengers who were hospitalized with injuries. One of the teens, a resident of Westminster, died from her injuries, while the second is expected to recover.

Neither of the teens’ identities was being released to the public, and it is unclear how or whether one or both of them may have been related to the driver, Carson said Wednesday.

While Huntington Beach police suspect the Santa Ana driver may have been impaired by drugs or alcohol when the crash occurred, Carson would not say Wednesday whether the driver might be arrested or face charges upon her recovery.

The other two drivers involved in the incident — a 23-year-old Westminster woman and a 75-year-old Santa Ana man — sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, according to Monday’s release.

Investigators seeking information, witnesses

Both incidents are being investigated by Huntington Beach Police Department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collisions, or the events leading up to them, is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Cameron Houlston at (714) 960-5670 or (714) 536-5559.

