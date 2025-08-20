NMUSD welcomes kids back to school with smiles, hugs and lots of campus upgrades

Mariners Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jenny Dory welcomes kids to the first day of school Monday on the Newport Beach campus.

Thousands of children ran, played and laughed Monday, reuniting with beloved friends and teachers on Costa Mesa and Newport Beach campuses as Newport-Mesa Unified School District welcomed students to the 2025-26 school year.

Parents were all smiles as they posed with children in front of colorful photo backdrops, sharing greetings with staff and faculty in a red-carpet walk, while kids ran to embrace classmates they may not have seen since June.

Sonora Elementary School rolled out the red “carpet” Monday for new and returning students of the Costa Mesa campus. (Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

Corona del Mar cheerleaders on Monday cheer on their fellow Sea Kings on the first day of school in the 2025-26 year. (Newport-Mesa Unified School Distirct)

Although the summertime is typically quiet on school grounds, this season was a busy one for NMUSD, where employees and work crews oversaw the installment of new buildings, playgrounds with shade structures, landscaping and lawns across multiple campuses.

Notable among the new sights is a 46,000-square-foot performing arts complex at Costa Mesa’s Estancia High School, where officials plan to hold a ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony on Sept. 9.

“The sites look great,” Supt. Wes Smith said Tuesday, as the school board convened for its first regular meeting of the new school year.

“There was $90 million worth of work done on our school sites to make sure they were safe learning environments appropriate for our students and professional staff. Thank you so much everybody for all the great work that you did.”

Regina Herrera, a first-grade teacher at Adams Elementary, welcomes a student back to the Costa Mesa campus Monday, the first day of the 2025-26 school year. (Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

Board members Tuesday expressed their gratitude, not only for the many teachers and classified employees who prepared to welcome students back into classrooms, but for the maintenance and operations team who burned the midnight oil to make Monday a success.

“I very much appreciate it,” said Trustee Carol Crane. “It shows the love and care for making that first day of school special for our kids.”

Smith agreed.

“We started successfully, and now we have about 178 more days of great success to go,” the superintendent said.