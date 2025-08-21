Laguna Beach students get warm welcome back on first day of school

Dayne Scott comforts his two children, Mila and Weston, from left, both kindergartners, as they arrive with a bit of apprehension on the first day of school at Top of the World Elementary in Laguna Beach on Thursday.

A trip through Laguna Beach is subject to traffic at the best of times, although the time of day will often determine where the backup begins.

Park Avenue served as the chief route of interest on Thursday morning, as families all over town sought safe passage for their students on the first day of classes in the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

As per usual, it was an emotional day, some little ones showing they weren’t keen to leave the side of their loved ones. A warm embrace and a few encouraging words often made the difference.

Kids arriving on foot and by bus find their way to their classrooms, some with parents, during the first day of school at Top of the World Elementary in the Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Megan Humphreys shared such a moment with her daughter, Madeleine, before her first day of kindergarten at Top of the World Elementary. She had attended transitional kindergarten at the school the year before, but goodbye was as tough as ever.

“She actually wanted the exact same backpack as last year, so we got her the same one as last year,” Humphreys said. “Pink with big hearts on it. She was very excited. I think back-to-school shopping is such an important thing to get them excited for school and the whole process, down to picking out your outfit the night before, figuring out what you’re going to wear.

“She was very excited, and she’s excited about her teacher. She is a very sweet teacher, it seems, so we’re excited.”

Megan Humphreys tells her daughter Madeleine it will be okay as they arrive at Top of the World Elementary in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Humphreys, who is also a student support specialist at the high school, was greeted by several sets of parents while on campus, and she suspected the same would happen for her daughter once she returned to the classroom.

“She has a lot of friends,” Humphreys said. “It’s just the remembering that she has all those friends because she’s so little that she forgets. Once she gets back in and sees everyone, she’s going to be very excited.”

A welcoming atmosphere was established at the front of the school, where a district backdrop and a couple of cardboard cutouts referencing the first day of school were available for students to pose with for pictures.

Jack and Quinn Baigrie, from left, pose for a picture as they arrive on the first day of school at Top of the World Elementary in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Jedidiah Coffee, a local business, was also present on the campus with a pop-up booth.

Not far away along Alta Laguna Boulevard, a resident in the neighborhood decided to prop up a “welcome back” message — bookended by school buses — in their front yard.

“It was a delight up at the elementary just to see all the kids coming in, especially on the first day, and parents standing over, watching them,” District Supt. Jason Glass said.

A crossing guard brings students and their parents down the path as they arrive on the first day of school at Top of the World Elementary in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Glass, whose family relocated to Laguna Beach when he took over the top job in the district, has two kids at Thurston Middle School.

The return to middle school made for much more of a social occasion, students congregating in the quad before classes to talk among themselves.

An e-bike brigade of five boys came in together at one point, each wearing a helmet and walking their bike in upon reaching campus. That met with the approval of Spencer York, the new school resource officer.

Local first responders, including new school resource officer Spencer York, right, greet students and parents at Top of the World Elementary on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We’ve got a new revamped training program that we kicked off this summer,” York said. “A lot of our park rangers have gone to the new instructor training for it, so they’re heading that up. This weekend, we have one of our first revamped trainings that’s going to happen here at Thurston.

“Parents are required to be there so that they can learn a little bit about the laws and about different e-bikes that are out there, as well as different safety features — helmets, locks are important — and all the other little bits that go with riding a bike or just being on a street, in general.”

York said the e-bike training course is geared toward middle school students because it is an age when kids are beginning to ride without parent involvement.

New superintendent Jason Glass greets families at Top of the World Elementary in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The district celebrated the installation of a new athletic turf field and track at Guyer Field just ahead of the school year.

At the high school, the career technical education classroom has undergone a remodel. That investment is yielding a return, with students contributing to a variety of projects. Some of the equipment the students have access to includes a direct-to-garment printer, a 1,500-watt fiber laser, an Epilog laser and a Roland UV printer.

“We have a brand new print center,” said Scott Wittkop, a career technical education multimedia teacher. “We actually run a business out of here, and we do most of the printing for the district. Kids will get certified, up to 20 industry certifications as they go through the program. …Right now, for the first week, we have to do 25 banners for the football team that are going to be up [around the field]. We do all the senior banners. We do district banners. We do posters for classrooms.”