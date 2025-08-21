Lido Theater prepares to host John Wayne Week, featuring 4 films starring the Duke

John Wayne, left, Kim Darby, center, and Glen Campbell are shown in a scene from “True Grit.” The 1969 film will be shown at the Lido Theater during John Wayne Week as a fundraiser for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

When it comes to Orange County icons, John Wayne is among the most well known. Before the county’s airport was named after him, the actor rose to fame starring in Western and war films made during Hollywood’s golden age.

He made his home in Newport Beach where he was known to dine at places like the Arches, which eventually became A Restaurant. In 1964, Wayne beat lung cancer but 15 years later died of stomach cancer. His family founded the John Wayne Cancer Foundation in his memory and to support families facing the same struggle.

In celebration of the Duke’s filmography and as a fundraising effort for the foundation, another Orange County icon, the Lido Theater, will host John Wayne Week from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29.

“The Searchers,” starring John Wayne, will be screened at the Lido Theater in Newport Beach on Aug. 26 as part of John Wayne Week. The Duke played the film’s lead, Ethan Evans. (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

John Wayne’s youngest son, actor and stuntman Ethan Wayne, said he can’t think of a better place to hold the event.

“The Lido Theater is a landmark in Newport Beach and my father lived in Newport Beach, so it’s fitting that the Lido is showing several of my father’s movies the last week of August to cap off Western Movie Month,” he said.

The event is presented in partnership with Lido Marina and Cannery Village and director and producer Joseph McGinty Nichol’s company, River Jetty Restaurant Group, which is the new operator of the landmark Lido Theater.

“The philosophy of the theater itself, the whole idea, is the Lido Theater is a gift to the community and we want to have programming that supports that idea,” said McG. “Where better to start than with John Wayne, who is probably our most famous resident in history.”

John Wayne and his youngest son, Ethan, then 9, in a scene from “Big Jake.” (Cinema Center Films)

McG also has a long-standing relationship with the Wayne family.

“Patrick Munoz, who is John Wayne’s grandson, has been one of my best friends for 30, 40 years,” said McG.

As a filmmaker himself, McG recalls the influence Wayne’s movies had on him as a young kid obsessed with the storytelling found in cinema.

John Wayne and James Stewart in a scene from the 1962 film “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” directed by John Ford. (UCLA Film & Television Archive)

“The expanse of the West always made me feel like movies were larger than life and the movies that John Wayne starred in had a larger-than-life character at the center of them,” said McG. “You had the expanse of the landscape, the fundamental heroism that found its way into a great many of the storylines and this incredibly charismatic actor, so the degree to which those films influenced me is impossible to overstate.”

The four-night series begins on Aug. 26 with a screening of the 1956 Western, “The Searchers,” at 7 p.m. On Aug. 27 Wayne stars opposite James Stewart in 1962’s “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” also at 7 p.m.

The Lido Theater originally opened in 1939 and maintains an air of Old Hollywood glamour with its architectural details. It is hosting John Wayne Week. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Aug. 28 screening of “True Grit” will include a memorable fundraising event benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Foundation with food provided by A Restaurant chef Roberto Gomez and A Market chef Shelly Register, along with drinks, themed cocktails and both silent and live auctions. Doors will open 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the movie at 7 p.m. A ticket includes an appetizer, cocktail and admission to the auction and movie.

“We are thrilled that the screening of ‘True Grit’ on Aug. 28 benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation,” said Ethan Wayne. “It is an opportunity to enjoy an iconic John Wayne movie on the big screen and to help those fighting cancer.”

The series closes out on Aug. 29 with a 7 p.m. screening of “Big Jake.”

Art Deco goddess figurine aisle lights were installed during the recent restoration of the iconic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, where a four-night series of John Wayne films will be shown next week. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

When the Lido Theater reopened last year after restorations by the Fritz Duda Co, McG and his team vowed to turn the space into a hub for the community. McG said he remains committed to making the theater a place for all manner of storytelling, from concerts and comedy shows to private events and, of course, movies.

“It’s a beautiful space and you walk in and you just kind of feel your shoulders relax a little bit,” said McG. “There is nothing like the magic of a movie theater.”

John Wayne Film Week runs from Aug. 26 through Aug. 29 at the Lido Theater, 3459 Via Lido in Newport Beach. For tickets, visit thelidotheater.com/events.

