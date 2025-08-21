Longtime civic leader, former mayor Arlene Schafer caps off nearly 50 years of service

Officials and local dignitaries from throughout Orange County on Tuesday paid special tribute to longtime civic leader and Costa Mesa Sanitary District director Arlene Schafer, who recently retired from the board after 28 years of service.

Schafer made the decision to retire as vice secretary before her term ended in 2026 to spend time with her family. Her last day with the district was July 31.

The move caps off nearly five decades of service to the local community for the Costa Mesa resident, who previously served on the Planning Commission and City Council, including a two-year stint as Costa Mesa’s second female mayor, from 1980 to 1982. She continues to volunteer with the Harbor Mesa Lions Club.

O.C. Supervisor and former Costa Mesa Katrina Foley, left, with fellow former Mayor Arlene Schafer Tuesday. (Costa Mesa Sanitary District)

“It’s so hard, you just don’t know how hard it is,” Schafer said of her decision to retire during a phone interview Thursday. “I’m still not happy about it, because all these people, from all walks of society, they counted on me.”

However, the transition was made smoother by the fact that Schafer’s daughter, Jamie Kennedy, also recently decided to retire from her job as a school teacher and encouraged her mother to join her.

“She’d say, ‘You know, it’s getting closer.’” Schafer recalled. “And I’d think, I just can’t give up all my friends. But in the end, I finally said to her ‘I need to make room for all these babies we’re having in our family.’ I’d have to run back and forth to San Diego to see them, because of all the things going on here.”

In Tuesday’s ceremony at the district’s headquarters, CMSD officials and city leaders thanked Schafer for a lifetime of dedication to the city of Costa Mesa and its residents, according to General Manager Scott Carroll, who organized the celebration.

“It was fantastic — everyone was just amazed at everything she’s accomplished” Carroll said Wednesday. “She has basically dedicated her life to public service.”

Former CMSD Director Arlene Schafer, bottom row second from left, with General Manager Scott Carroll and district staff Tuesday. (Costa Mesa Sanitary District)

Inspired by an interest in public affairs at all levels, Schafer progressed from the College Park Elementary School PTA to the Costa Mesa Planning Commission before landing at the City Council in 1978, where she’d spend eight years.

First elected to the Sanitary District Board in 1994, Schafer served until 2010 but returned in 2013 to fill a vacancy after her successor was ousted amid controversy, winning appointment from among 19 candidates and telling the Daily Pilot afterward, “I know I’ll do a good job.”

Re-elected to office three more times, Schafer led CMSD’s transition from manual to automated curbside pickup and oversaw the establishment of an organic waste recycling program years before a statewide law mandated the effort.

Former Assemblymember Van Tran (R–Costa Mesa) honored Arlene Schafer in 2005 as the 68th Assembly District’s Women of the Year. (File Photo)

She also helped establish districtwide door-to-door household hazardous waste collection, the acquisition and building of CMSD’s Robin Hamers Yard as well as renovation of the district’s headquarters at 290 Paularino Ave.

“Arlene has left an everlasting legacy to the betterment of our community,” CMSD Board President Mike Scheafer said in a statement ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony. “We owe Arlene a debt of gratitude for her dedicated and loyal service to Costa Mesa.”

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens attended Tuesday’s sendoff, gifting Schafer with a key to the city. Orange County Supervisor and former Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley also attended, along with former Mayor Mary Hornbuckle and a representative of state Assemblymember Cottie Petrie Norris (D-Irvine).

Schafer also represented Costa Mesa Sanitary District on several organizations, including the Independent Special Districts of Orange County and the California Special Districts Assn. , where she served on the board of directors and as president.

“She has been instrumental in amplifying the voice of special districts in Sacramento,” said Neil McCormick, chief executive of the association. “Special districts have a stronger voice, thanks to Arlene.”

Schafer said her many involvements — and the people she met along the way — kept her keenly interested in putting in all the civic hours.

“It was motivating,” she said of her many engagements. “I always felt that I have to be out there and should do the best I can.”

